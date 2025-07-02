Nicola Peltz Reacts to Backlash for Celebrating Husband Brooklyn's Presence at Her Dad’s Party Amid Beckham Family Row

Nicola Peltz is facing fresh criticism online after posting pictures of Brooklyn Beckham celebrating her billionaire father’s birthday, just weeks after the couple skipped David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday bash. The Lola actress shared moments from Nelson Peltz’s 83rd birthday on Instagram, sparking fresh talk about the rumored Beckham family feud.

The social media backlash

Nicola Peltz posted photos on Monday showing her with Brooklyn Beckham, her father Nelson, and other relatives. She captioned the post, “happy birthday dad! i am so lucky to be your daughter, you’re the most loving and supportive father i could ever dream of. i love you more than i could ever begin to express - you’re the wind beneath my wings. i loved celebrating you yesterday! thank you for always being there for us - our constant love and support.”

But some Instagram followers were quick to point out that Brooklyn celebrated with Nicola’s family while skipping David Beckham’s birthday party in May. One comment read, “Rubbing it in that Brooklyn skipped his dad’s big party?”

Here’s what Nicola Peltz responded

Nicola Peltz did not directly address the comments but responded subtly by liking a fan’s supportive reply. One user wrote, “The fact people are in this comment section talking bs about someone controlling a GROWN man is absurd. The guy is an adult and can make his own decisions, leave them be and stop blaming women for everything.” Nicola simply liked the comment, sending a quiet but clear message to her critics.

Speculation about the Beckham family feud grew after the couple skipped David Beckham’s milestone birthday in May. The rift rumors resurfaced in April when Page Six claimed Brooklyn and his brother Romeo Beckham weren’t speaking due to Romeo’s then-girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

Gossip suggested Turnbull once dated Brooklyn, but she denied it on Instagram stories last month. “Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16,” she wrote.

Despite the gossip, insiders told Page Six that the claims about Romeo’s ex and Brooklyn were 'nonsense.' Still, Brooklyn and Nicola’s absence at David Beckham’s 50th birthday added fuel to the fire.

Last month, David Beckham appeared to extend an olive branch when he tagged Brooklyn while celebrating his knighthood from King Charles III. He also posted Father’s Day throwback photos with Brooklyn and his other kids.

