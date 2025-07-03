Why did Akshay Kumar demand Kareena Kapoor’s casting opposite him in 2002 film Talaash? Pahlaj Nihalani reveals shocking truth

Bollywood films these days with quite a younger actress cast opposite an actor in their 50s or maybe 60s are becoming quite common. But there was a time when this was not the trend. But, Akshay Kumar broke the norm when he interfered in the casting of his 2003 film Talaash: The Hunt Begins’ casting. In a recent interview, filmmaker and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani revealed Khiladi Kumar insisting on casting Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite him so that he could look young.

Pahlaj Nihalani on Akshay Kumar’s demand to cast Kareena Kapoor

Talking to Learn From The Legend YouTube channel, admitted that it wasn’t common for actors to interfere in a film's casting, and he wasn’t used to such things. He had always seen only producers and directors taking those decisions. Sharing an example, he cited Akshay Kumar’s example, who wanted only Kareena Kapoor to be cast opposite him in Talaash: The Hunt Begins.

Recalling the incident, Pahlaj narrated that Akshay was the first actor to have interfered in the casting of a film. He came to Pahlaj and assured him that they could begin filming right the next day, and he could give the actor whatever amount he wished, but the condition was just that the actress had to be Bebo. “It was one of the most costly films of that time; it was made in Rs 22 crore. This was the first time in my career that an actor had demanded a certain cast.”

Further explaining why the Hera Pheri 3 star wanted this casting, Nihalani revealed that sometimes, as the actors grow old, they want to star opposite a younger actress so that their own age looks less. He also said that these days, actors decide everything and producers only work as a courier service.

Pahlaj Nihalani on growing entourage expenses

The veteran filmmaker also shed light on the current hot topic of the growing entourage cost in the industry. He expressed that the current work culture has become bloated with unnecessary demands and vanity.

He said, “Where one person was working, now 10 people are employed. Earlier, there used to be one vanity van, but now actors demand six vanity vans — one for exercising, one for the kitchen, one for meetings. Sharam ani chahiye un actors ko jo che vanity vans mangate hai.” (They should be ashamed to ask for 6 vanity vans.)

