Diljit Dosanjh NOT DROPPED from Border 2? Actor shares BTS video from sets, Watch

Ever since Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar 3 hit international cinemas after being denied release in India, the movie sparked a new wave of controversy. The actor and his faith towards the nation were relentlessly questioned by the netizens. Furthermore, the controversy was fueled when a film body not only criticized him for working with the actress of a neighboring country, but also asked for him to be banned in India.

Amid hate and boycott calls, speculations were rife that the actor would be dropped from his upcoming movies, including the much-awaited war action drama, Border 2. Furthermore, a media portal claimed that the actor was ousted from the film, stressing how it was the collective decision of the makers. And now, the actor himself has quashed all the speculations with his latest video.

Diljit Dosanjh is part of Border 2, confirms in a BTS video

No, Diljit Dosanjh has not been dropped from Border 2. Confirming the same, the Punjabi actor-singer dropped a video on his social media handle and rubbished all the speculations. The singer took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek of himself donning the Indian Air Force uniform on the sets of Border 2. The actor captioned it, "Border 2 (with a clap board emoji)." Moreover, the video features the iconic Border 2 song, "Sandese Aate Hain," playing in the background.

In the shared video, Diljit can be seen exiting his vanity van and entering the set, where several other actors welcomed him with a "Namaste." Reportedly, it was a song sequence, as the actor was seen dancing with his squad.

Diljit Dosanjh to play IAF officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh is playing the role of IAF officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2. He is the only IAF officer to date to be honored with Param Vir Chakra for his lone defence of Srinagar air base during the 1971 war. Sonam Bajwa is locked to play his romantic partner.

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, who is reportedly reprising his character from the first installment. Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty are also playing pivotal roles. It is directed by Anurag Singh, who previously helmed Kesari. Bankrolled by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Bhushan Kumar, the much-awaited movie is slated to hit the cinemas on January 23, 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more latest news.

