Hera Pheri 3 director Priyadarshan reacts to Paresh Rawal joining film again: 'There was a difference of opinion...'

Hera Pheri fans were heavily disappointed when Paresh Rawal exited the upcoming third installment of the movie. However, they rejoiced after the actor confirmed that he is joining the film again. And now, film’s director, Priyadarshan, has reacted to the controversy that stemmed after Akshay Kumar sued Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 crore for sabotaging the project.

Priyadarshan says he doesn't believe in the politics of cinema

In an interview with HT City, Priyadarshan opened up about things getting back into their place and moving positively. Reacting to the recent development about Paresh joining Hera Pheri 3 as Baburao, Priyadarshan said, “I am living in South India, whenever a film is signed, I will go to shoot it. I am only committed to Akshay Kumar to do this film (as a maker), I don't know anybody else."

The director went on to add that he didn't comment on the fiasco as he dislikes the politics of cinema. “Suniel, Akshay, and Paresh are my best friends. There was a difference of opinion between them that has been sorted out. This is all I know. I don't think anybody else is involved in it,” Priyadarshan told the portal.

Priyadarshan addresses Firoz Nadiadwala’s claim that his brother Sajid helped resolve the issue​

In the same interview, the 68-year-old also remarked that the three actors discussed the matter among themselves and agreed to do the film. Although he didn't name anyone, the Hera Pheri director likely addressed Firoz Nadiadwala's claim that his brother helped Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh resolve the issue.

“Somebody is saying so and so is involved, but there’s nothing. To the best of my knowledge, the three actors decided to do the film and informed me,” Priyadarshan concluded.

When asked about when Hera Pheri 3 will finally go on the floors, the veteran filmmaker explained that he recently wrapped up Bhoot Bangla. There's a possibility that the upcoming installment of Hera Pheri will start full-fledged filming from next year.

