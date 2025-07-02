Jurassic World Rebirth Ending Explained: Does Scarlett Johansson's Zora Survive D-Rex? Jonathan Bailey's Loomis Makes Surprise Call Over Dinosaur DNA

Jurassic World Rebirth brings a new twist to the dinosaur saga, but fans want to know: Does Scarlett Johansson’s character survive? Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, the new film tries to push the franchise in a fresh direction while keeping its classic dinosaur chaos alive.

Zora Bennett’s dangerous mission

Scarlett Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a tough mercenary hired by a pharmaceutical company, ParkerGenix. Her team’s job is to collect genetic material from giant dinosaurs to create new heart disease medicine. Alongside Zora is palaeontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and fellow mercenary Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali). Rupert Friend plays Martin Krebs, the ParkerGenix boss with shady intentions.

The mission begins with Zora and her team tracking down a huge Mosasaurus. But things go sideways when the dinosaur capsizes a boat carrying Reuben Delgado (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and his daughters Teresa (Luna Blaise) and Isabella (Audrina Miranda), as per Collider. Zora’s crew rescues them, but the trouble doesn’t stop there.

The team soon learns the island they are on is full of dangers. There are mutated dinosaurs called Mutadons, winged raptors, and the terrifying D-rex, a monstrous hybrid. Meanwhile, Krebs betrays the group by stealing the samples they collected.

In a twist, Krebs gets eaten by the D-rex before he can escape. Scarlett Johansson’s Zora and the rest must find a way off the island before they meet the same fate.

Here’s what happens to Zora Bennett in the end

Fans worried about Johansson’s fate can relax. Zora survives the island’s chaos. She even makes a bold choice at the end. After securing the dinosaur DNA samples, Zora decides to share them with the world. “Science belongs to the whole world,” says Loomis, supporting her choice.

Duncan Kincaid, played by Mahershala Ali, sacrifices himself to fight the D-rex but surprisingly survives too. The remaining survivors, Zora, Loomis, and the Delgados, find a boat and escape. Isabella keeps a baby dinosaur named Dolores as a nod to the softer side of the story.

Producer Frank Marshall said, “We wanted a film that felt like a fresh start while remaining in the world of the previous films.” Jurassic World Rebirth does just that by focusing on new characters, new dinosaurs, and fewer ties to the original Jurassic Park cast. There’s only one link, Loomis studied under Alan Grant, played by Sam Neill in the classics.

So, no, Scarlett Johansson does not become dinosaur food in Jurassic World Rebirth. Instead, she delivers a fierce performance and leaves the island alive, proving once again that in this franchise, “life finds a way.”

