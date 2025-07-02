Who is Natalia Garibotto? Meet Brazilian model dating NBA guard Malik Beasley after his divorce

Malik “Threesley” Beasley turned heads off the court in late March 2025 when he revealed his new relationship with Natalia Garibotto. The Detroit Pistons guard finalized his divorce from Montana Yao in March 2025, and within weeks, he was seen holding hands with the Brazilian model.

Their relationship didn’t just sneak into the spotlight; it walked right into it thanks to Easter selfies, beach photos, and courtside appearances. But there’s more to this story than just matching outfits and Instagram captions. The pair has some surprising history.

From college friends to something more

According to Natalia’s Instagram, the pair first crossed paths a decade ago while she attended the University of Miami and Beasley was at Florida State University. They kept in touch sporadically but only began dating in late March 2025, days after Beasley’s divorce was finalized in Michigan court.

Their new relationship went public when cameras captured them holding hands in Miami following a Pistons victory over the Heat, according to a New York Post report. Threesley later shared Easter snapshots with Garibotto, captioning the post, “I found my bunny @nataagataa Happy Easter.”

They’re happy and they’re not hiding it

Since that first post, Beasley and the bikini model have made it clear they are a couple. Their social media presence quickly gained traction, with photos, tweets, and affectionate captions confirming their relationship status. Most recently, he shared pictures of their beach trip together, calling Garibotto his “sunshine.”

The model has also attended several of his games, visibly supporting him from the courtside. While Beasley’s previous relationship ended under public scrutiny, his new chapter with Garibotto appears to be one both are embracing openly.

