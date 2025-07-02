Mohit Suri reflects on how he found KK's replacement in Arijit Singh for Aashiqui 2: 'I wanted to find a new...'

Aashiqui 2 is among the most loved musical romantic dramas of modern cinema. The movie received a unanimous response from the audience during its release, and each of its music tracks was a big success. Moreover, the film became a breakthrough for Arijit Singh, kick-starting his career.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, director Mohit Suri opened up on his first choice for the songs in Aashiqui 2 and how he ended up finding Arijit's voice. He said, "When I was making Aashiqui 2, I recorded the songs in KK's voice, and I had done many songs with him, like Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai and all. But after I recorded that voice, I realised that voice was right for Emraan (Hashmi), a generation earlier. But Aditya Roy Kapur was coming in, and I wanted to find a new guy."

Advertisement

The filmmaker mentioned that he auditioned numerous fresh talents and ultimately found Arijit Singh's voice. He added, "I went insane looking for someone called Arijit. I realised this is the voice required for the film. Putting in anyone already established would not cut it."

Mohit Suri replaced KK with Arijit Singh

Mohit Suri found KK's replacement in Arijit Singh, and it turned out to be a prominent USP for the movie. Almost all the songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Bhula Dena, Chahun Main Ya Na, Milne Hai Mujhse Aayi, and Aasan Nahi Yahan, were sung by Arijit Singh, and he became an overnight sensation in the country.

KK had also sung one song, Piya Aaye Na, while Ankit Tiwari lent his voice to Sun Raha Hai Na.

The trio of Aashiqui 2, Mohit Suri, Arijit Singh, and music composer Mithoon reunited for a song titled Dhun in Suri's upcoming movie, Saiyaara.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Saiyaara marks the acting debut of Ahaan Panday. It stars Aneet Padda as the leading lady. Slated to hit the cinemas on July 18, the romantic drama was originally an idea for Aashiqui 3.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Siddharth Anand reacts as netizens compare Saif Ali Khab’s Ta Ra Rum Pum with Brad Pitt's F1