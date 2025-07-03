Bollywood Newswrap, July 2: Diljit Dosanjh confirms working on Border 2, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to promote War 2 separately

Bollywood fans, assemble! If you missed the latest developments today, we have got you covered. From the news of Disha Patani doing a cameo opposite Shahid Kapoor to Diljit Dosanjh still being a part of Border 2, let us look at the events that took place on July 2, 2025.

Diljit Dosanjh not ousted from Border 2

Contrary to the media reports, Diljit Dosanjh has not been dropped from the upcoming drama film, Border 2. The singer-actor shared a BTS video, refuting claims of being ousted. In the clip, he was seen in an Indian Air Force uniform. Further, it featured the iconic Border 2 song, Sandese Aate Hain, that was playing in the background.

Priyanka Chopra on whether Nick Jonas likes being called ‘jiju’

PeeCee, talking to a portal, revealed if her husband minds Indians referring to him as ‘jiju.’ The Dostana actress remarked, “No, I think Jiju is really cute and he loves it. I love it. I feel so warm.”

Priyanka Chopra is all geared up for the release of her forthcoming movie, Heads Of State.

Disha Patani to appear opposite Shahid Kapoor in a cameo appearance

Vishal Bharadwaj is working on his next film that stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. And now, the filmmaker has confirmed Disha Patani’s cameo appearance in his upcoming untitled movie.

Sharing a black and white photo with the actress, Vishal wrote, "Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor.”



Siddharth Anand on Saif Ali Khan’s Ta Ra Rum Pum and Brad Pitt's F1 comparison

After Brad Pitt's starrer F1 hit the big screens, social media users have been drawing comparisons between F1 and Ta Ra Rum Pum movie. While many joked that the latter inspired F1, a few are praising the Saif Ali Khan starrer.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand also reacted. Taking to Twitter (now X), he wrote, "TaRaRumPum you lovely beast !"

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to promote War 2 separately?

According to the reports, YRF has come up with a decision to keep Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR apart during the promotions. Not only this, but they are likely not to be seen together in interviews as well. Interestingly, the studio believes that people watching them fighting against each other only in theatres will amp up the excitement.

