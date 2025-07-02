Nadikar on OTT: Here's where you can watch Tovino Thomas’ long-delayed comedy drama online

Nadikar, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, will be released in theaters on May 3, 2024. Even after a year since hitting the big screens, the film is yet to debut on OTT, but all that is set to be changed soon.

Where to watch Nadikar

The Tovino Thomas starrer has been officially announced to begin streaming on the OTT platform Saina Play. While the streaming space updated via their social media handle, they have yet to give an official date.

Sharing the announcement, the platform said, “THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVERRRRR....!!!!! Nadikar is all set to make its OTT debut. The countdown begins. Streaming soon on Saina Play.”

Here’s the official update for Nadikar

Official trailer and plot of Nadikar

Nadikar features the story of David Padikkal, a popular superstar in Malayalam cinema who leads a life of arrogance and instability. Owing to his irresponsible behavior, he never arrives at sets, often partying with girls.

Soon, David is set to act in a movie under the veteran director Koshy’s expertise, who is known to be strict on sets. As the shoot begins, Padikkal and Koshy get into an argument, owing to the star’s inability to perform well.

In a moment of rage, David gets inside his car and attempts to leave, only to hit a crew member and injure him. As this leads to his image being shattered, the superstar, along with his trusted confidants, escapes to Dubai, where they lay low.

After his return, David is advised by one of his allies to hire an acting coach and take lessons to improve his work. Initially reluctant and misbehaving towards him, the superstar starts to invoke a desire for the craft and hopes to work things out in life.

How David Padikkal manages to change his attitude, whether he changes in life, and the harrowing past he had after his mother abandoned him, becomes the central focus of the movie.

Cast and crew of Nadikar

Nadikar, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, features him as superstar David Padikkal. Alongside him, various actors like Divya Pillai, Bhavana, Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Anoop Menon, and many more play key roles.

Apart from them, Nadikar also featured Dhyan Sreenivasan, Ganapathy, Shine Tom Chacko, Sushin Shyam, and more in cameo roles.

The film, directed by Lal Jr, was penned by Suvin Somasekharan. With Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair handling the soundtracks and scores, the movie was a massive bomb at the box office.

