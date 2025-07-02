Kajol admits daughter Nysa has been ‘hounded’ by paparazzi since she was 14: ‘You need security to go out’

Kajol has been an integral part of the Bollywood industry ever since she was young. Having been in the industry for over the past 2 decades, the Maa actress has seen the paparazzi culture evolve. Because of this, it’s not just her or her superstar husband Ajay Devgn who have been in the limelight, but their children Nysa and Yug too have been on the radar. Talking about how these two kids have been handling the constant attention, the actress quipped that they have done it with a lot more grace than she ever could.

Advertisement

Kajol on Nysa and Yug handling paparazzi

During an interview with HT City, Kajol, who has been on a promotional spree for her movie Maa, spoke about the paparazzi culture. She was questioned about how her kids, Nysa and Yug, have been handling the constant attention. The actress, with a smirk, instantly replied, “They have handled it with a lot more grace than I have. They still are handling it with a lot more grace than I am. With a lot more acceptance, also as I would say.”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress further admitted that her daughter Nysa has been ‘hounded’ by the paps ever since she was 14-15. She feels it is absolutely incorrect. Elaborating further, Kajol revealed that this has given rise to a different lifestyle for them. “You need security to go out. A lot of things that you would have probably been able to do if you were not hounded or whatever.”

Advertisement

She also went on to say that because of the same, Nysa is a little more grown-up. The paparazzi culture is something that they will have to accept so they have no choice but to change their perspective on it and handle it with a lot of grace and dignity.

About Maa

The story of Maa revolves around Kajol, who battles supernatural powers to save her daughter. She is seen in an intense and powerful role in the film that features a dramatic clash between divine strength and dark forces.

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Maa is penned by Saiwyn Quadras and presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

The film, which released on June 27, also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma.

ALSO READ: Who is Sheetal Thakur? Meet Vikrant Massey’s engineer-turned-actress wife who debuted with a Punjabi film