Ahn Hyo Seop brings KPop Demon Hunters character Jinu to life with soulful cover of Free, fans want it on Spotify

Ahn Hyo Seop took the internet into a frenzy by posting a cover of Free from the animated musical fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters. The song was a depiction of the true feelings of the leads, Jinu and Rumi, and the actor aptly brought out the emotions through his singing. What makes it even more special is the fact that he is also the voice artist behind Jinu. Fans absolutely loved his take on the song and demanded an official release.

Ahn Hyo Seop's Free cover pleasantly surprises fans

On July 1, Ahn Hyo Seop posted a studio-recorded cover of Free from KPop Demon Hunters. He was accompanied by two musicians who played the guitar and synthesiser, creating a harmonious set-up. Fans absolutely loved the Omniscient Reader: The Prophet star's soulful vocals. Being the actual voice behind the character who sings the song in the movie, Ahn Hyo Seop's voice perfectly fits.

He also captioned the post as "missing Jinu," thrilling the fans even more. Overall, it can be said that the actor did justice to the poignant soundtrack by EJAE and Andrew Choi. Fans shared the video on social media to express their appreciation.

Check out the fan comments regarding Ahn Hyo Seop's Free cover

Fans couldn't get enough of the refreshing vocals, and they even gave a witty nod to the track's lyrics and stated, "Why does it feel right every time we replay [the song]." Mesmerized by his strong but soothing vocals, they demanded an official release of his sung version of Free on Spotify and other platforms. Some even called him real-life Jinu and discussed how it was the apt decision to cast him as the Saja Boys' character's voice artist.

Fans who follow the artists closely and know about his roots in the industry, were not stunned at his singing prowess. They expected him to deliver such quality content as was an idol trainee under JYP Entertainment for three years and lived in the same dorm as members of GOT7. However, before debuting as a singer, he felt that acting was his calling and switched careers.

