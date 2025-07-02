Hyeri and rumored boyfriend Wootae’s past romantic moments resurface amid dating speculations

Netizens are revisiting Hyeri and professional dancer Wootae’s unseen moments. In a video from last year, where the actress was promoting her sports film Victory, her first few moments hanging out with the Street Woman Fighter star were revealed. Their teasing and helpful moments are being termed as ‘romantic’ by fans who are happy for the actress’ love life.

Advertisement

Hyeri and Wootae were seen practising for her role as Chu Pil Sun, the cheerleader in the musical drama film. Behind-the-scenes moments from their rehearsals showcased the two bonding over sweet moments from the session. Having difficulty with the structured choreography that is usually seen on cheerleaders, the singer and actor sought help from her dance instructor, Wootae.

Initially appearing focused on their work to ensure the maximum positive result, it seems that the duo developed feelings over time after working on Victory for a long period. If the reports are to be believed, the two began dating around the time of the release of the film, but an exact timeline has not been specified. When the reports of their relationship first hit the internet on July 1, fans were surprised; however, as Hyeri’s agency responded, it became clear that much would be kept under wraps about their rumored romance.

Advertisement

So far, neither Wootae, who became well-known for his contained but strong appearance on Street Man Fighter, nor Hyeri, whose last project, drama Friendly Rivalry, went viral, have commented on the dating rumors personally. Previously, the two exchanged fun banter on social media, which fans have now begun digging into, including now-deleted vacation photos on the professional dancer’s Instagram account.

Talking about the reports swirling through the communities, Sublime Artist Agency shared that, “It is difficult to confirm as it concerns the actor’s private life. We ask for your understanding.” This further fueled the fire as fans thought of it as indirect confirmation, in the lack of a denial. Hyeri joined the management label in May 2024 and has since observed continued success in her projects.

ALSO READ: Will Hyeri replace Park Shin Hye in Chair Time? Know about her potential next project after Friendly Rivalry