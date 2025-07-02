Is KATSEYE using bots for fake social media hype? Netizens accuse HYBE of ‘fraud’, say it’s ‘so obvious’

KATSEYE, HYBE’s rookie global girl group, is making waves across social media, but not all of it is positive. In recent days, the group has been pulled into an unexpected controversy. Growing numbers of netizens claim that some of their viral success might be too good to be true.

Since debuting, KATSEYE has drawn major attention with their polished visuals, powerful performances, and curated content clips. However, several posts, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), have racked up hundreds of thousands of likes, reposts, and quote tweets. The speed and volume of engagement left many online users suspicious.

Suspicious metrics?

The controversy started when netizens began noticing repeated engagement patterns on viral KATSEYE posts. Screenshots circulating online showed replies and likes coming from newly created accounts with default profile pictures. These accounts have little activity and display suspiciously uniform behavior.

One post analyzing the interaction metrics went viral itself. It accused HYBE of possibly boosting engagement numbers through automated or inorganic means. Others pointed to oddly phrased quote tweets and generic replies. This suggests the possible involvement of bot-like accounts. The suspicion deepened as some users claimed these engagement spikes didn’t align with real-time discussions about the group on forums and fan platforms.

KATSEYE fans defend the group

While accusations swirled, KATSEYE’s growing fanbase quickly rallied to defend the group. Fans dismissed the allegations as unfounded. They argue that the content going viral was genuinely entertaining, highly shareable, and naturally caught the internet’s attention.

Clips of the group’s members participating in trends and performing viral dances have been widely shared online. Their candid chemistry has also caught attention. These moments are not only spreading among fans but also drawing in casual users intrigued by the group’s refreshing dynamic.

Others defended the group’s popularity by pointing to music chart data and consistent streaming growth. According to them, KATSEYE’s rising visibility is the result of organic momentum, not manipulation. Some also suggested that KATSEYE’s rise mirrors that of earlier K-pop groups who faced similar doubts during their early surges in popularity.

HYBE remains silent

Despite the heated debate, HYBE has not issued any official response to the allegations. As the parent company of several top-tier K-pop groups, including BTS, SEVENTEEN, and LE SSERAFIM, HYBE has faced accusations of artificial buzz before. However, nothing has ever been confirmed.

