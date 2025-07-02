David Bakhtiari takes wedding jab at Aaron Rodgers after guest list snub: ‘At least one of my quarterbacks…’

Aaron Rodgers may have wanted a low-key wedding, but his secret ceremony didn’t go unnoticed, especially by ex-teammate David Bakhtiari. The former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman, who shared a decade-long career alongside Rodgers, took to social media on Sunday to poke fun at the four-time NFL MVP for failing to include him in the guest list.

The jab came on the heels of Jordan Love’s public wedding, where Bakhtiari was in attendance. On X, he congratulated Love and his wife, Ronika Stone, simultaneously taking a playful swipe at his long-time friend and former teammate.

What did Bakhtiari say about Rodgers?

“Love is love. Congrats to the Loves,” Bakhtiari, 33, posted to his followers on June 30, 2025. It was the following line that caught fans’ attention: “Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding.”

As reported by People, the NFL tackle spent ten seasons blocking for Rodgers in Green Bay before the latter signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers on June 7. His remark landed in good fun, sparking laughing-emoji replies and prompting social media users to rib Rodgers for keeping his ceremony under wraps.

Rodgers’ low-key ‘I do’

Rodgers surprised fans when he confirmed that he had married his girlfriend Brittani “a couple months ago” during his first day at Steelers training camp. According to Sports Illustrated, the quarterback only revealed that he’d donned a wedding ring and offered no further details on the location or guest list.

He revealed the news after a reporter noticed the ring on his left hand, yet he declined to share the setting, guest count, or date of the private ceremony. In a late June appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers had implied this was due to his wife being a “private person.”

