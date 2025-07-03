Throwback: When KKR star Varun Chakravarthy worked in Vishnu Vishal’s Jeeva as junior artist for Rs 600

Varun Chakaravarthy, the IPL spin bowler who is a star player in Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders, made a name for himself with his expertise in cricket. However, did you know that the player once appeared as a junior artist in a movie?

Yes, you’ve heard it right. The star cricketer Varun Chakravarthy once appeared as a junior artist in the movie Jeeva, starring Vishnu Vishal. The cricketer himself unveiled this detail on a chat with retired Test player Ravichandran Ashwin on YouTube.

Talking with him, the IPL player said, “I signed as a junior artist for ₹600 per day, and right now my daily allowance is 300 USD.” Moreover, Varun revealed that he got the opportunity to play cricket on-screen because he used to play in Tennis tournaments.

Thinking about his life prior to cricket, Varun added how he used to work at an architectural firm, where he earned ₹14,000 per month. When he turned 24, the actor decided to become a filmmaker and started working as an assistant director, but later on found his passion in cricket.

Varun initially made a name for himself after an appearance in the 2018 Tamil Nadu Premier League. Later on, he was introduced in the IPL after being acquired by Preity Zinta’s Kings XI Punjab in 2019.

About Jeeva

Jeeva is a Tamil sports film starring Vishnu Vishal and Sri Divya in the lead roles. The movie, written and directed by Suseenthiran, was bankrolled by him along with cinematographer R Madhi and art director Rajeevan.

The film features the story of Jeeva, a young player who is fond of cricket from childhood. However, his life is faced with various obstacles as he balances his passion, politics, and romance.

The Vishnu Vishal starrer also featured an ensemble cast of actors like Soori, Lakshman Narayan, Sanyathara, Charlie, Madhusudhan Rao, G Marimuthu, T Siva, Arya (in a cameo role), and more.

The sports flick was a massive hit in theaters back in the day after being lauded with positive reviews. It is available for streaming on the OTT platform JioHostar.

