Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Scarlett Johansson's sci-fi thriller debuts with MASSIVE USD 9.9 million in China

The Scarlett Johansson-led sci-fi thriller, Jurassic World Rebirth, began its box office journey on a banger note. The movie smashed over USD 9.9 million on its opening day at the Chinese box office, becoming the biggest Hollywood opener of recent times.

Jurassic World Rebirth surpasses major Hollywood releases in China

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth hit the cinemas on 125K screens in China on Wednesday and smashed a solid opening day at the box office. It surpassed the opening day figures of some major Hollywood releases, including Venom: The Last Dance (USD 9.4 million), Deadpool & Wolverine (USD 8.6 million), Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning (USD 8 million), No Time to Die (USD 7.8 million), and others.

It is not only the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025 in China, surpassing Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, but also surpassed half of the 2024 releases. Back in March 2024, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire had scored an opening of USD 13.4 million.

Jurassic World Rebirth witnesses strong walk-up business, eyeing USD 40 million long weekend

Serving as the fourth installment in the Jurassic World franchise and seventh film in the overall Jurassic Park franchise, the movie benefited heavily benefitted by strong walk-ups and spot bookings. Reportedly, around 79% of its opening day tickets were sold to walk-in audiences while 21% tickets were pre-booked from online web portals.

Interestingly, the movie will run in 130K screens all over China on Thursday, for which the movie has already grossed USD 1.1 million from its pre-sales.

Going by the strong buzz and trends in China, the Scarlett Johansson starrer movie has the potential to score over USD 30 million to USD 40 million in its 5-day opening weekend.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

