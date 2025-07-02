Who is Ronika Stone? Meet Packers QB Jordan Love’s new wife and volleyball powerhouse

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love delighted many fans with a low-key but meaningful ceremony marrying Ronika Stone, a volleyball All-Star with deep NFL roots. Stone, a California native and daughter of former NFL lineman Ron Stone, carved out her path as an All-American middle blocker before transitioning to a professional career in an international capacity.

After a five-year relationship and a 2024 proposal in Italy, the couple officially tied the knot on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Their union has now been sealed with vows exchanged on a sun-drenched California beach.

An elite athlete from a legendary NFL family

Ronika Stone, born June 7, 1998, in California, isn’t just the wife of an NFL quarterback—she’s a formidable athlete in her own right. The daughter of former Cowboys and 49ers lineman Ron Stone, she grew up in a fiercely competitive household alongside her brother, RJ, now a linebacker at Washington State.

At the University of Oregon, she dominated as a middle blocker, setting program records for block assists (429) and hitting percentage (.336), per People. Her success carried over into pro volleyball, with stints in France, Puerto Rico, and the U.S., where she currently plays for San Diego Pro Volleyball.

Ronika Stone: Not just an athlete

Standing at 6'2", Stone uses her platform to embrace her stature and advocate for social change. She also spoke out passionately at a 2020 Black Lives Matter rally. She urged people to continue their commitment to justice beyond online trends: “Carry it out in your everyday lives, at the dinner table with your friends and family. This does not stop here, this continues every single day.”

She is also quite humorous, as she once went viral from sitting in the nosebleeds at Love’s NFL debut in 2021. Per Sports Illustrated, she later posted an Instagram Story stating, “The view was better than it seemed, I swear!” Memes of her made the rounds again in 2024, when she trolled Dallas Cowboys fans for leaving the stadium early.

The wedding: A seaside celebration

The ceremony, held oceanside in California, was intentionally intimate. Stone wore a strapless, white, fit-and-flare gown; Love opted for a classic tuxedo and bow tie. As promised during a February 2025 appearance on the Up & Adams Show, In-N-Out burgers were served to guests.

Teammates, including David Bakhtiari, celebrated alongside the couple. Love’s approach contrasted with Aaron Rodgers’ recent secret wedding, which had notably excluded his former Packers peers.

