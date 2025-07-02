Ex-THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon cleared as police drop misconduct case involving AV star, find out why

Ju Haknyeon, former member of THE BOYZ, has been cleared of any immediate legal investigation. This update follows recent allegations of misconduct that triggered a wave of public scrutiny. The controversy ultimately led to his departure from the group.

On July 2, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station officially confirmed that a complaint filed against him in June has been dismissed. The case revolved around rumors that began circulating online in May 2025.

Reports claimed that Ju Haknyeon had met with Kirara Asuka, a former Japanese adult video actress, at a private lounge in Tokyo. Though no formal charges were ever filed, the speculation surrounding the situation escalated quickly. It prompted his agency to announce his sudden withdrawal from the group and the termination of his exclusive contract.

Ju Haknyeon denies misconduct claims

In the weeks that followed the initial reports, Ju Haknyeon broke his silence to deny the allegations entirely. He maintained that there had been no “illegal activity” during his time in Japan. He expressed disagreement with the agency’s decision to end his contract.

He further revealed that he had not agreed to leave THE BOYZ. Ju stated his intent to pursue legal action against those who spread what he described as unverified and defamatory information. His public stance reignited debate among fans and netizens. They wondered whether his departure had been voluntary or a forced exit in response to media pressure.

Complaint dismissed due to lack of evidence

A formal complaint regarding the rumors was submitted on June 19. It requested an official investigation into Ju Haknyeon. However, after reviewing the complaint, police determined that there was no basis for legal action.

According to statements from the Seoul Gangnam Police, the complaint was largely based on an online article. It lacked the concrete details or corroborating evidence necessary to justify an investigation. With no substantial grounds or direct proof, the authorities dismissed the case entirely. They clarified that simply referencing media coverage does not meet the criteria required for a criminal investigation.

Accuser responds to police decision

The person who filed the complaint voiced disappointment in the police’s decision. They argued that other high-profile cases in the past had moved forward based on media reports. According to them, the current case should have been handled with the same level of seriousness.

“I would like to make it clear that since the authorities have not determined that the accusation is false, it does not meet the legal requirements for a false accusation,” the complainant added.

The police’s decision not to move forward with the case may offer some closure from a legal standpoint. However, the impact of the controversy on his career remains significant.

