Aamir Khan reveals why son Junaid uses public transport and doesn’t own a car: 'They were never raised to be...'

Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, has earned praise for his roles in recent releases, Maharaj and Loveyapa. He continues to strive hard to make a name for himself in this competitive field of entertainment. In a recent interview, father Aamir Khan spoke in length about his preference for public transport over family’s cars and other resources, leaving the superstar both entertained and annoyed.

Aamir Khan Shares Junaid Khan Doesn't Use His Cars; Travels Inter-State In Buses

In a viral interview, Aamir shared his playful frustration with his son’s habits. “I’m tired of telling him to take one of my cars,” he said. He also recounted a striking moment when Junaid Khan travelled from Kerala to Bengaluru for a friend’s wedding, opting for a sleeper bus instead of a flight. “I asked which flight he’s on, and he said he's taking an overnight state bus," Aamir recalled with a chuckle.

Aamir Khan Shares Son Junaid Has Always Been Content With The Basics

Reflecting on Junaid’s upbringing with himself and his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, Aamir noted, “He’s always been content with the basics". "He’s an unusual kind of person. But they (his kids) were never raised to be materialistic. I don’t care for money much myself”, the actor said.

Junaid Khan, In An Earlier Interview, Justified His Actions By Saying That His Choices Are Based On Efficiency Rather Than Luxury

In a separate Connect Cine interview, Junaid addressed his choices, saying, “I just travel the most efficient way.” He explained his preference for navigating Mumbai’s chaotic streets, stating, “Rickshaws are easier in Mumbai’s traffic,” and added, “I just book an Ola,” emphasizing his practical approach.

Junaid Khan's Next Project

Junaid gears up for his next project, Ek Din, alongside Sai Pallavi. While he keeps landing new movie projects, he remains committed to his modest roots. Talking about Aamir Khan, he is fresh from the success of Sitaare Zameen Par and is now gearing up for a bunch of films, from the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic with Rajkumar Hirani to an action-thriller with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

