Who is Jutta Leerdam? All about Jake Paul’s future wife, from the rink to their romance

When Jake Paul isn’t making headlines for another knockout, he’s cheering on his to-be wife Jutta Leerdam. A household name in speed skating, the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s fiancée has even claimed Olympic success and a number of world titles.

Now, she gears up for marriage to Paul, whose own athletic ambitions in the ring have drawn in her unwavering support. Their engagement—complete with candles, petals, and a million-dollar ring—took place on the sunlit shores of St. Lucia, starting the next chapter for a couple already accustomed to pursuing gold together.

Advertisement

Speed skating star with a stellar record

Born December 30, 1998, in ’s-Gravenzande, Netherlands, Leerdam rose through the ranks as a specialist in the 1,000-meter race. Between 2019 and 2024, she amassed four individual-distance world titles, along with multiple podium finishes in sprint championships, according to the Olympics website.

At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, she clocked a personal best en route to silver, then reclaimed the world sprint crown in Hamar, Norway. Off the ice, Leerdam has built a following of over five million on Instagram, where she shares training insights, fashion shots, and updates on her relationship with her influencer fiancé.

How did Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam get together?

Paul and Leerdam first connected on Instagram in the Spring of 2023 and went public later that year. Their connection deepened after Paul’s loss to Tommy Fury, when Leerdam’s first-hand experience with competitive pressure helped him regain confidence, according to The Sun.

Advertisement

In March 2025, during a candlelit setup on a St. Lucia beach, Paul knelt before her with a stunning, reportedly 1-million-dollar diamond ring. He later admitted that proposing was not as easy as he thought: “By far, I was way more nervous to propose than for any fight.”

ALSO READ: David Bakhtiari takes wedding jab at Aaron Rodgers after guest list snub: ‘At least one of my quarterbacks…’