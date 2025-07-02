Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy cozy lunch date in Chagrin Falls: ‘He and Taylor were both really…’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hit pause on their superstar schedules for a relaxed midday outing in Ohio. With its low population, Chagrin Falls provided the perfect backdrop for a low-key date night. Far from the glitz of arenas and stadiums, the Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end savored local fare and meaningful conversation in the town where Kelce grew up. Fans quickly shared photos of the event on social media.

Where did Kelce and Swift meet up?

In a quiet private room at JoJo’s Bar on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, Swift and Kelce settled in for burgers and fries, according to John Ponyicky, a manager at the eatery.

“Taylor and Travis came in and had a wonderful time. They had a great lunch, enjoyed our food, and were really impressed with the team,” Ponyicky told PEOPLE exclusively. “He and Taylor were both really pleasant.”

Kelce, 35, wore a blue striped shirt, while Swift, also 35, kept it simple in a white button-down and pleated skirt, her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail. After chatting at the bar, the couple retreated to their private table, blending in with locals yet clearly savoring the slower pace.

A pause from the spotlight

This town-centered lunch follows two busy weeks for the pair. After Swift’s red-carpet debut at Tight End University in Nashville—where she and Kelce danced to a remix of Shake It Off—they’ve been splitting off-season time between New York, Nashville, and quiet retreats.

“They’re incredibly happy and in sync,” a source told the publication. Kelce’s offseason break arrives just as Swift wraps the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, offering them rare, uninterrupted hours together.

