BTS drops never-seen-before pre-military content: Check out new photos for Permission to Dance on Stage Live album

BTS takes control of a police van in new photos released ahead of the Permission to Dance on Stage Live album drop. It is known that the group’s first-ever live album will be released on July 18 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). The pre-orders for the album have already begun, with online stores selling out their stock within minutes of going on sale. Many displayed ‘out of stock’ messages on their websites almost immediately after going live, proving the septet’s global popularity and unrelenting demand once again.

BTS takes over the police van in new Permission to Dance on Stage Live Album pictures

The photos, which seem to have been taken before the group’s military break, which lasted 3 years, are a callback to their stand-alone single, which was released on July 9, 2021. Their outfits, reminiscent of their looks during the Map of the Soul: 7 album release in 2020, are stark white, a contrast to their colorful background. With Jin at the helm, the members appear relaxed in the pink police van.

Individual photos from the same shoot show the singers at a photobooth with the same white fits and chunky boots taking over the frame. Fans celebrated these never-before-seen appearances of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE album will comprise 22 tracks that were a part of the group’s tour with the same name, which began online and then moved to 12 offline concerts.

Just one day ago, the seven members conducted a group livestream for the first time in 3 years, following the completion of their military services. They confirmed the release of a new album in the upcoming year and plans to begin recording for it soon. BTS is all set to start their song creation process in the USA, following member Jin’s solo tour as he goes around the world for RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. They also confirmed plans for a world tour, which has raised excitement from millions around the world.

