Marry My Husband’s Song Ha Yoon school violence case: Accuser placed on wanted list after ignoring police, actress files complaint

Actress Song Ha Yoon, known for her chilling role in Marry My Husband, has officially spoken out for the first time in over a year. The statement comes in response to a school violence scandal that rocked her rising career.

On July 2, her legal representation at Jieum Law Firm released a comprehensive statement detailing the steps Song has taken in response to the allegations. The steps include filing a criminal complaint and collecting evidence to clear her name.

Until now, Song Ha Yoon had mainly remained silent after being accused in April 2024 of bullying a classmate during middle school. The delay in her response, her team explained, was intentional. She chose not to issue a statement immediately, instead focusing on gathering facts through a lawful investigation.

Song Ha Yoon takes legal action

Now, with new evidence in hand, Song Ha Yoon has filed a criminal complaint against Ms. Oh, the accuser. Her legal team stated that the actress is accusing Ms. Oh of defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act and obstruction of business. The complaint is supported by months of documentation, statements, and efforts to disprove what her team refers to as “false claims.”

Authorities agreed there was a valid reason to investigate Ms. Oh’s actions. However, the case hit a roadblock when it was discovered that Ms. Oh was residing in the United States. She refused to respond to multiple police summons. Although she claimed U.S. citizenship, the Korean Ministry of Justice confirmed that she still retains Korean nationality.

With her continued non-compliance, Korean police issued a ‘wanted notification’ for Ms. Oh in May 2025. She is now officially listed in the police database. Should she re-enter South Korea, law enforcement will be immediately alerted, and the investigation will resume without delay.

Eyewitness accounts and new evidence

According to Song’s legal team, the actress has spent the past year quietly but thoroughly gathering evidence to support her innocence. She has submitted notarized statements, school records, and witness testimonies that directly contradict Ms. Oh’s claims.

One person named by Ms. Oh as a witness told Song they had never seen any act of violence committed by her. Despite clarifying this directly to Ms. Oh, the witness was still mentioned in interviews and reports as someone who supported the claims.

Song also reached out to her homeroom teacher from that time. The teacher stated they were unaware of any disciplinary incident or school transfer involving her due to violence. Other classmates similarly stepped forward, many asserting that they never witnessed any bullying.

Legal action beyond Korea

Song’s legal team is also considering civil and criminal action in the United States, where Ms. Oh currently resides. Additionally, they are reviewing potential lawsuits against individuals who participated in spreading or embellishing the original claims.

Background: The start of the controversy

In early 2024, an anonymous report surfaced. It accused Song Ha Yoon of physically assaulting a classmate back in 2004, when both were in their third year of middle school. The informant is referred to as Ms. Oh. She claimed that ‘S,’ later widely speculated to be Song, was behind the attack that left her traumatized.

At the time, Song was receiving widespread praise for her performance as the villain Jung Soo Min in the drama Marry My Husband. However, the allegations quickly cast a shadow over her success. Her former agency, KINGKONG by STARSHIP, acknowledged that she had transferred schools during her academic years. Many took that as confirmation of her guilt.

With mounting online backlash, Song halted all public activity. Other than her appearance in the pre-filmed drama A History of Losers, she quietly withdrew from all promotions, interviews, and new projects.

