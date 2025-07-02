Post Malone Tumbles Off Stage in Arizona, Shocking Video Gets Captured By Fan

Post Malone gave fans a shocking moment when he accidentally fell off stage during his concert in Arizona. The incident happened while the singer was performing his song Pour Me A Drink at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on June 21.

A fan sitting front row caught the entire moment on video and later uploaded it to TikTok, where it quickly spread across social media. In the clip, Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, walks to the edge of the stage holding a plastic cup. He kneels down to toast the fan, but the stage ledge under his feet suddenly collapses, sending him tumbling down.

Fan apologizes to Post Malone after fall

The fan shared the clip on TikTok with a lighthearted apology, writing, “I didn’t mean to almost break your back,” quoting some of the lyrics from Pour Me A Drink. The fan added, “I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show.”

In the video, Post Malone appears to hit the ground on his feet while still holding his cup. Fans nearby screamed in surprise as the stage piece gave way beneath him. The video ends without showing what happened next, but additional footage confirmed that Post Malone was not badly hurt.

Here’s what happened after the onstage fall

Fans who stayed for the rest of the show said the singer quickly got back up and kept performing. He even continued singing Pour Me A Drink and lifted his cup to the crowd as if nothing had happened.

Post Malone has since continued his Big Ass Stadium tour, co-headlining with Jelly Roll. He is also scheduled to take his Big Ass World Tour international in August.

This is not the first time the Circles singer has suffered a stage mishap. Back in September 2022, Malone fell through a hole on stage during a show in St. Louis, Missouri. That fall was more serious; he was hospitalized with bruised ribs and needed pain medication to recover, as per TMZ.

After that incident, Malone posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) to thank fans for their support. “I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis, and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show,” he said at the time. “And next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.”

