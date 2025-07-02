BTS’ V shares glimpses of post-military life: Food tour to workout sesh, everything he did on secret Japan trip

Sharing some unseen moments from his recent overseas travel, BTS member V is giving his fans a class in how to unwind. After exiting the military following 18 months of service, the singer was spotted leaving the country via Gimpo airport on June 29 and within a couple of days, he returned to get back with RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook for the group’s first livestream in 3 years. Now, V has revealed exactly what he was up to in Japan.

V returns to South Korea from a quick Japan trip

Kim Taehyung, his real name, was photographed on July 1 in a laidback look by fans and paparazzi stationed at the airport. On the following day, an update from his Instagram account confirmed speculations that he flew to Japan for a swift vacation, where he was able to relax. In about 18 photos, the singer gave a rundown of his quick stay in the neighboring country. It looks like he was able to check out a lot of delicious food and loosen up.

Not being able to give up on maintaining his physique, V ended up at another workout session, something he was not doing a lot of before enlisting in the military. However, since returning from his soldier life, he has ensured he can maintain broad shoulders and toned muscles. The singer was also able to fit in a swimming round in his short but seemingly packed visit.

Meanwhile, BTS announced that the group will release a new album in Spring 2026, estimated to be around March to May. The group will begin working on it, starting with a mobile song camp in the USA soon. The septet also hinted at plans to go on a world tour following the release, set to become the first tour in almost 7 years. Meanwhile, member Jin is currently on his solo world tour, which started with two Goyang concerts and will move to Japan and then Germany, going west later on. It will end in August 2026, which the other members are rumored to follow along with.

