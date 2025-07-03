Is Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel’s Ravanam based on rebirth of Ravana? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel are soon set to join hands for the first time with the movie Ravanam. While the project was confirmed by producer Dil Raju, a new buzz indicates an interesting storyline for the film.

Allu Arjun starrer Ravanam’s story revealed?

As per an ongoing buzz shared by cinephile Mohammed Ihsan on X (formerly Twitter), the movie is expected to feature the story of Ravana’s rebirth. The bold concept focuses on what happened to the demon king after his death and the transport of his soul.

In a parallel universe, Ravana is reborn as a feared underworld gangster who rules his kingdom from the shadows. However, as of now, this is just a rumor with an official confirmation yet to be made by the makers.

For those unaware, producer Dil Raju recently confirmed that the project will take place under his banner and will begin after the actor and director complete their ongoing projects.

As per his words at the Thammudu pre-release event, the Game Changer producer said, “Our banner has planned a film titled Ravanam with Allu Arjun as the lead and Prashanth Neel as the director. However, the project will take time as both of them are currently busy with their existing commitments.”

Interestingly, the same project was once rumored to be headlined by Prabhas but has undergone a casting change.

Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel’s work front

Allu Arjun is in the making of his movie AA22xA6, with director Atlee. The film, touted to be of a “parallel universe” genre, is said to have heavy VFX elements.

Deepika Padukone will be playing one of the lead roles in the film, with a total of 5 different heroines expected to feature in it. This further leads to names of actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur making the headlines.

The much-awaited magnum opus venture is likely to have Allu Arjun in multiple roles, including an animated version.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is currently involved in the works of the tentatively titled NTRNEEL (Dragon). The upcoming movie is slated to release on June 25, 2026, with Jr NTR headlining the project.

While more details about its casting are yet to be made by the makers, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello starrer Rukmini Vasanth is likely to play the female lead, with Tovino Thomas rumored to be in a supporting role.

