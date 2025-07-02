Lee Si Young's Salon de Holmes Episode Release Schedule: Date, time, where to watch, cast, plot and more

Salon de Holmes is a South Korean drama themed around the power of women. The series blends crime, comedy, and community spirit as four women collaborate to solve problems and bring justice to wrongdoers. It offers a fresh narrative and a light-hearted take on serious issues.

Here are the latest updates on the release date, plot, character details, and streaming information of the drama.

Salon de Holmes: Plot and character details

Salon de Holmes focuses on four women who team up to solve neighborhood crimes and tackle old, unsolved cases. The actresses who take on the central roles are as follows–

Lee Si Young as a quick-witted problem-solver, Gong Mi Ri

Jung Young Joo as former top detective Chu Gyung Ja

Kim Da Som as part-time job specialist Park So Hee

Nam Gi Ae as insurance queen Jeon Ji Hyun

In the series, they star as residents of the same apartment complex and form a vigilante group to tackle petty issues like illegal parking and littering. However, what started with minor offenses later turned into more serious criminal cases. However, the brave quartet does not give up and continues to work towards their goal.

Salon de Holmes: Release date and time

The series premiered with its first two episodes on July 16 and 17 at 10:00 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) on the exclusive South Korean streaming platform ENA. The subsequent episodes are released every Monday and Tuesday. In the next week, episodes 7 and 8 will be released, followed by the grand finale the week after.

Episodes 9 and 10 will offer the culmination of the four women's conquest of solving criminal cases in and around their community. They will air on July 14 and 15.

Salon de Holmes: What to expect from episodes 7 and 8

In the last episode, Mi Ri, Gyung Ja, So Hee, and Ji Hyun successfully rescued a convenience store worker from her stalker. However, a new and disturbing threat emerges- another perverted villain starts targeting women on their way home.

Later, a pair of glow-in-the-dark thong underwear, suspected to belong to the culprit, is found at Ji Hyun's supermarket, casting suspicion and escalating the tension.

In the next week's episodes, they will delve deeper into the case and uncover the truth behind the issue.

