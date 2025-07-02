Box Office: 23 Hindi films collect Rs 1695 crore in first half of 2025, setting stage for War 2, Jolly LLB 3 and Thama
23 Hindi releases of 2025's first half aggregated a total of Rs 1695 crore net at the Indian box office.
2025's first half has been decent for the film industry. As we are entering into second half of the year, let's take a look at the report card of the Hindi film industry.
Over 23 significant Hindi movies hit the cinemas from January to June 2025 and ended up netting almost Rs 1,700 crore at the Indian box office. The biggest of the lot was Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, which smashed over Rs 555 crore net in Hindi and Rs 566 crore net nationwide, including its South dubbed version. Further, Raid 2 emerged as a Super hit venture with a lifetime earnings of Rs 165 crore.
Housefull 5 also ended its box office journey at the same figure, but with an Average verdict. Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is still running in cinemas and is expected to wind its theatrical run around Raid 2 and Housefull 5 figures. However, it will be a Clean Hit. What turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office was Salman Khan's Sikandar.
Though the AR Murugadoss directorial was planned as Salman Khan's comeback, it ended up being a big disaster, with just Rs 100 crore net collections. Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2 showed some momentum and wrapped their theatrical run in the window of Rs 85 crore to Rs 90 crore net in India. Rest, all the releases couldn't leave any mark at the box office.
And now, the stage is set for War 2, Jolly LLB 3, Thama, and others to set the box office on fire in the second half of 2025. Going by the trends and buzz, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starter has the potential to emerge as the biggest grosser this year.
2025 first half movie releases and their net domestic box office
|Movie Name
|Final India Net
|Fateh
|Rs 10 crore
|Emergency
|Rs 16 crore
|Azaad
|Rs 6.50 crore
|Sky Force
|Rs 109 crore
|Deva
|Rs 35 crore
|Loveyapa
|Rs 7 crore
|Chhaava
|Rs 566 crore
|Mere Husband Ki Biwi
|Rs 4 crore
|Crazxy
|Rs 11 crore
|Superboys of Malegaon
|Rs 4.50 crore
|The Diplomat
|Rs 37 crore
|Sikandar
|Rs 100 crore
|Jaat
|Rs 85 crore
|Kesari Chapter 2
|Rs 90.25 crore
|Ground Zero
|Rs 7.50 crore
|Raid 2
|Rs 165 crore
|The Bhootnii
|Rs 6 crore
|Bhool Chuk Maaf
|Rs 65 crore
|Kapkapii
|Rs 0.50 crore
|Kesari Veer
|Rs 2 crore
|Housefull 5
|Rs 165 crore
|Sitaare Zameen Par
|Rs 165 crore (exp.)
|Maa
|Rs 37 crore (exp.)
|Total
|Rs 1694.25 crore
