Bollywood First Half Box Office Report Card 2025 Bigg Boss 19 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Maalik Trailer Review Shefali Jariwala Ramayana Shefali Jariwala EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan joins Ayushmann Khurrana in a comedy EXCLUSIVE: Firoz Nadiadwala breaks silence on Hera Pheri 3 Ramayana

Box Office: 23 Hindi films collect Rs 1695 crore in first half of 2025, setting stage for War 2, Jolly LLB 3 and Thama

23 Hindi releases of 2025's first half aggregated a total of Rs 1695 crore net at the Indian box office.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Jul 03, 2025 | 12:12 AM IST | 15K
Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan
23 Hindi films collects Rs 1695 crore in first half of 2025 (Credits: Devgn Films, Maddock Films, Aamir Khan Productions)

2025's first half has been decent for the film industry. As we are entering into second half of the year, let's take a look at the report card of the Hindi film industry. 

Over 23 significant Hindi movies hit the cinemas from January to June 2025 and ended up netting almost Rs 1,700 crore at the Indian box office. The biggest of the lot was Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, which smashed over Rs 555 crore net in Hindi and Rs 566 crore net nationwide, including its South dubbed version. Further, Raid 2 emerged as a Super hit venture with a lifetime earnings of Rs 165 crore. 

Advertisement

Housefull 5 also ended its box office journey at the same figure, but with an Average verdict. Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is still running in cinemas and is expected to wind its theatrical run around Raid 2 and Housefull 5 figures. However, it will be a Clean Hit. What turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office was Salman Khan's Sikandar. 

Though the AR Murugadoss directorial was planned as Salman Khan's comeback, it ended up being a big disaster, with just Rs 100 crore net collections. Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2 showed some momentum and wrapped their theatrical run in the window of Rs 85 crore to Rs 90 crore net in India. Rest, all the releases couldn't leave any mark at the box office. 

And now, the stage is set for War 2, Jolly LLB 3, Thama, and others to set the box office on fire in the second half of 2025. Going by the trends and buzz, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starter has the potential to emerge as the biggest grosser this year. 

Advertisement

2025 first half movie releases and their net domestic box office 

Movie Name Final India Net
Fateh Rs 10 crore
Emergency Rs 16 crore 
Azaad Rs 6.50 crore
Sky Force Rs 109 crore
Deva Rs 35 crore
Loveyapa Rs 7 crore
Chhaava Rs 566 crore 
Mere Husband Ki Biwi Rs 4 crore
Crazxy Rs 11 crore
Superboys of Malegaon Rs 4.50 crore
The Diplomat Rs 37 crore
Sikandar Rs 100 crore
Jaat Rs 85 crore
Kesari Chapter 2 Rs 90.25 crore
Ground Zero Rs 7.50 crore
Raid 2 Rs 165 crore
The Bhootnii Rs 6 crore
Bhool Chuk Maaf Rs 65 crore
Kapkapii Rs 0.50 crore
Kesari Veer Rs 2 crore
Housefull 5 Rs 165 crore
Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 165 crore (exp.)
Maa Rs 37 crore (exp.)
Total Rs 1694.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: 2025 First Half Box Office Report Card: Hindi Film Industry scores 6 successes, with 3 clean hits in Chhaava, Raid 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles