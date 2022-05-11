Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt; 5 Bollywood inspired Mehendi outfits

1 / 6

Bollywood inspired Mehendi outfits

Weddings in India aren't just one big day, but a beginning of a whole new life for bride-groom and their families as well. Similarly, Bollywood weddings are like big carnivals. From grand venues to top guest lists, everything about Bollywood marriages is dreamy. Celebrity weddings consist of both pre and post-wedding festivities including the sangeet, Mehendi, haldi, reception, and many more. Among all the rituals, one of the biggest events is the Mehendi function where the bride and her family members don Henna designs on their hands before the big day. As the saying goes, the darker the colour of Mehendi, the more the bride will receive love from the husband. Some of our Bollywood celebrity brides donned lovely Indian outfits and left fans stunned with their magical pictures. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were the latest ones to tie the knot and their Mehendi ceremony was as dreamy as we ever imagined. Here are 5 Bollywood brides and their Mehendi outfits that you should take inspiration from.

Photo Credit : House On The Clouds/ Alia Bhatt Instagram