Song Ha Yoon’s accuser asks actress to stop 'manipulating public,' reveals reason for not answering police summons

A woman identified as Ms Oh has issued a lengthy rebuttal after actress Song Ha Yoon’s legal team filed a complaint against her. She previously accused the actress of school bullying.

Background of the controversy

On July 2, Song Ha Yoon’s legal team revealed that the actress had officially filed a criminal complaint against Ms Oh. The legal representatives stated that Song had collected various forms of evidence in the past year to challenge the claims. The actress had submitted them to the police. The case, which first surfaced in 2024, gained renewed attention following this legal move.

Ms Oh breaks silence

Shortly after news of the complaint emerged, Ms Oh issued a detailed statement on an online community. This marks her first public response in over a year.

Identifying herself as a U.S. citizen of Korean descent, she stated that she had already submitted a written statement to the Korean authorities, along with a copy of her passport. Contrary to reports, she denied refusing to cooperate with police and clarified that she has not been placed on any wanted list.

Clarifies her legal and citizenship status

She also addressed the confusion over her nationality. Ms Oh explained that although she has acquired U.S. citizenship, her Korean citizenship remains intact for administrative convenience. It's because the process of renouncing it is not automatic.

She emphasized that this had no bearing on the legal dispute. Ms Oh also noted that she has been residing in the U.S. since 2017 and has not returned to Korea since then.

Explains refusal to appear in person

She pushed back against criticism that she did not appear in Korea for questioning. According to Ms Oh, the expectation to travel abroad at her own expense, despite being the alleged victim, is "excessive and unreasonable."

She stated that she has already provided sufficient written evidence and remains reachable for further communication. Forcing her to appear physically, she argued, would infringe on her legal rights.

Denies reports of being 'Wanted'

Ms Oh also took issue with claims that she had been designated as a "wanted" individual. She stressed that no such official label had been communicated to her. She claimed that the investigation had only been temporarily suspended, not escalated to involve travel bans or warrants.

"Therefore, the claim that I am on such a list is exaggerated or inaccurate," she stated.

Questions Song Ha Yoon's school transfer

One of the core arguments Ms Oh presented was regarding Song Ha Yoon's school history. She explained, "I would like to clarify that Banpo High School and Gujeong High School belong to the same school district, making a regular transfer between them impossible. If not for a disciplinary action such as school violence, such a transfer could not have taken place."

She said this supports her allegation that Song's transfer was a result of misconduct, rather than a personal choice.

Reasserts her claims are truthful

Ms Oh reiterated that the events she described, specifically physical assaults by Song, had been shared publicly on JTBC's Crime Chief. The claims were verified by the program's producers. She argued that her statements were "factual and truthful," and fell within her right to defend herself publicly.

Plans for legal action

In conclusion, Ms Oh revealed that she is currently in talks with a Korean law firm and preparing to take civil and criminal action if necessary. She criticized, "I believe that Song Ha Yoon is using this case to cover up her own past misconduct and to shift the blame onto me."

"I strongly urge Song Ha Yoon and her representatives to immediately stop making excessive legal threats and manipulating public opinion," she stated. She vows to protect her rights and reveal more as the case progresses.

