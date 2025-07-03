General Hospital July 2 Episode Recap: Marco Plans Revenge for His Mother’s Death, Sonny's Suspicious Actions Dug Into

In the new episode of General Hospital, Marco has been having a trail of bad news since the day after Daisy’s Christening. First, he found himself trapped in a fire at Charlie’s Pub, and later, he learned that his mother had passed away.

Though Chase and Anna explained to him what happened, Marco was not buying it. He believes that Sonny has a hand in Natalia’s passing away. As Marco was about to reveal his revenge on Sonny, Lucas stopped him from saying anything further.

Sidwell learns of Marco being in fire at Charlie’s Pub

Sidwell is enjoying his time and company with Selina. He informed her that she will go to war against Sonny. Hesitant at first, she eventually agrees as Sidwell reveals to her that it was two of her men who burned down Charlie’s Pub.

Now she has no other option but to abide by Sidwell. However, things take a turn quickly after Sidwell learns that Marco was also in the Pub at the time of the fire.

When Sonny began plotting revenge against Sidwell, Anna arrived and informed him about Natalia’s death. Sonny is aware of the danger looming over him, as he was the last person to talk to Natalia at Daisy’s Christening ceremony.

Meanwhile, that isn’t the only issue caused at Port Charles. The agents, Vaughn and Joss, were also at the crime scene that took place at the pub, where the former made an admission to the handler.

When she was asked if she wanted to move far up as an agent to take down her former stepfather, she assured that was exactly the plan.

