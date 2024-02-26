Bahrain GP 2024: How To Watch, Schedule, TV Channel and Streaming Details

The Bahrain GP 2024 promises an electrifying start to the Formula 1 season. Fans across the globe are gearing up for a weekend of high-speed action, strategic prowess, and engineering excellence. Here’s your comprehensive guide to not missing a moment of the Bahrain Grand Prix excitement.

What time is the Bahrain GP 2024?

The Bahrain Grand Prix 2024, a cornerstone event that marks the electrifying commencement of the Formula 1 racing season, is scheduled to unfold under the vibrant lights of the Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday, March 2, 2024. This year's race introduces a distinctive scheduling twist, with the main event slated to start at 10:00 am Eastern Time (ET). This departure from the traditional Sunday race day to a Saturday event is a strategic adjustment, accommodating the commencement of Ramadan and ensuring the global audience can partake in the excitement without conflict.

Bahrain GP schedule

This year, the event schedule is meticulously crafted to offer fans an immersive and engaging experience, starting from Thursday, February 29, and culminating in the grand race on Saturday, March 2. This section details the comprehensive schedule, ensuring fans know exactly when to tune in for each session.

Thursday, February 29 - Practice Sessions

The action kicks off on Thursday, with the first day dedicated to practice sessions. These sessions are crucial for teams and drivers to adapt to the circuit's unique characteristics, test their cars under race conditions, and fine-tune setups for both qualifying and the race. The day is divided into two practice sessions, allowing teams to collect valuable data and make necessary adjustments.

Practice 1: Scheduled from 6:30 am to 7:30 am ET.

Scheduled from 6:30 am to 7:30 am ET. Practice 2: Taking place from 10:00 am to 11:00 am ET.

Friday, March 1 - Final Practice and Qualifying

The intensity increases on Friday, with the final practice session and the all-important qualifying round. This day sets the stage for the race, determining the starting grid and offering insights into the teams' performance levels.

Practice 3: Occurring from 7:30 am to 8:30 am ET.

Occurring from 7:30 am to 8:30 am ET. Qualifying: From 11:00 am to 12:00 pm ET, the qualifying round decides the starting order for the race.

Saturday, March 2 - Race Day

Race: The main event starts at 10:00 am ET. The Bahrain GP itself is a test of endurance, strategy, and skill, with drivers navigating the twists and turns of the Bahrain International Circuit for 57 laps.

This detailed schedule for the Bahrain GP 2024 is designed to enhance the viewing experience for fans, ensuring they do not miss any of the action-packed sessions.

What TV channel is the Bahrain GP on in the USA?

The Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 is accessible to fans around the globe through various broadcasting networks, ensuring enthusiasts don't miss a moment of the action. Here's a detailed look at the television channels broadcasting the Bahrain GP in the USA, Canada, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and India, offering a comprehensive guide for viewers to catch every turn and triumph.

United States (USA)

In the United States, the exclusive rights to broadcast Formula 1, including the Bahrain Grand Prix, belong to ESPN networks. The comprehensive coverage of the event spans various ESPN channels, ensuring fans can access live broadcasts, replays, and highlights across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. The network's dedication to providing extensive coverage means viewers can enjoy not only the race but also practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and in-depth analysis from experts in the field.

Canada

Canadian Formula 1 fans can tune into the Bahrain Grand Prix through TSN (The Sports Network), which holds the broadcasting rights for F1 races in Canada. TSN offers live coverage of the races, practice sessions, and qualifying, alongside pre-race shows and post-race analysis.

United Kingdom (UK)

Sky Sports F1 is the go-to channel for Formula 1 fans in the United Kingdom, offering exclusive live coverage of every session of the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend. From practice rounds to the race day, Sky Sports F1 provides uninterrupted access to the action on the track, complete with expert commentary, technical analysis, and behind-the-scenes content, making it the ultimate destination for F1 aficionados in the UK.

Saudi Arabia

For fans in Saudi Arabia wanting to catch the Bahrain GP 2024 and the rest of the Formula 1 season, Bein Sports offers comprehensive coverage of the events. Bein Sports is known for its in-depth analysis and provides a platform for fans to watch the races online. Additionally, the official F1 TV Pro service is available for viewers in Saudi Arabia, offering live broadcasts, on-demand replays, highlights, and exclusive interviews. This service allows fans to watch all live races of the 2024 Formula 1 season on their preferred devices​​.

India

Fans in India looking to catch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024, the primary and only platform for live streaming is F1 TV. This service offers comprehensive coverage of the event, including all practice sessions, qualifying, and the race. F1 TV Pro provides an immersive viewing experience with access to onboard cameras, team radios, and live timing.

F1 TV: The official Formula 1 streaming service, F1 TV Pro, offers live coverage of every race, qualifying, and practice session. It is the go-to platform for fans in regions without specific TV broadcast options, providing a detailed and immersive experience of the Formula 1 season.

Bahrain GP TV Schedule

The Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 event spans three days, each packed with sessions that will set the tone for the weekend's race. Below is the detailed TV schedule for the Bahrain GP, covering all three dates to ensure fans know exactly when and where to tune in for each session.

Wednesday February 28

12.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference, F1 TV

3pm: The F1 Show - 2024 Preview, F1 TV

Thursday February 29

6:25am ET: Bahrain GP Practice One on ESPN2

9:55am ET: Bahrain GP Practice Two - session on ESPN2

11:10am ET: The F1 Show on ESPN3

Friday March 1

7.25pm ET: Bahrain GP Practice Three on ESPN2

10:05 ET: Bahrain GP Qualifying build-up on ESPN2

10:55am ET : BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING on ESPN2

1:00pm ET: Ted's Qualifying Notebook on ESPN3

Saturday March 2

8:30m ET: Bahrain GP build-up: Grand Prix Saturday on ESPN

9.55am ET: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX on ESPN

12:00pm ET: Bahrain GP reaction: Chequered Flag on ESPN3

1:00pm ET: Ted's Notebook on ESPN3

8:00pm ET: Race re-air on ESPNews

Bahrain GP Streaming Details - How to live stream Bahrain GP in the USA?

For fans in the USA looking to catch every moment of the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 without being tethered to a traditional TV setup, streaming offers a flexible alternative. Here’s a detailed guide on how to stream the Bahrain GP live, ensuring you have access to the practice sessions, qualifying, and the race itself, right at your fingertips.

ESPN App and Digital Platforms

ESPN holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for Formula 1 in the USA, including the Bahrain GP. This extends to their digital platforms, providing a seamless streaming experience for fans:

ESPN App: By downloading the ESPN App on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, you can live stream the Bahrain GP events as they happen. The app requires you to log in with your cable or satellite provider credentials that include ESPN in your subscription package.

ESPN.com: Alternatively, you can watch the live stream on ESPN’s official website, ESPN.com/watch, by logging in with your cable or satellite provider information. This platform provides the same comprehensive coverage as the ESPN App, making it a great option for watching on a laptop or desktop computer.

ESPN+ for Additional Content

While the main events of the Bahrain GP will be broadcasted on ESPN’s primary channels and available for streaming through the methods mentioned above, ESPN+ subscribers can access additional content. This might include exclusive interviews, analyses, and behind-the-scenes looks, enriching the overall F1 viewing experience.

F1 TV Pro

For the hardcore Formula 1 fans who crave more than just the live races, F1 TV Pro offers an immersive viewing experience:

Live Streaming: F1 TV Pro subscribers can live stream every session of the Bahrain GP weekend, from the practice sessions and qualifying to the race itself.

Onboard Cameras: One of the unique features of F1 TV Pro is the ability to watch the race from the perspective of any driver with live onboard cameras, giving fans a driver’s-eye view of the action.

Team Radio: Listen in on the live unedited team radio communications, offering insights into the strategies and reactions of teams and drivers in real-time.

Exclusive Content: F1 TV Pro also provides access to exclusive documentaries, historical races, and in-depth analysis, making it a comprehensive platform for Formula 1 enthusiasts.

Cord-cutters can also stream the Bahrain Grand Prix live through various over-the-top (OTT) streaming services that include ESPN channels in their package, such as Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. These services offer ESPN, ESPN2, and sometimes ESPN3 as part of their subscription packages, providing access to live coverage of the Bahrain GP. These streaming options ensure that fans in the USA can enjoy the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 live, no matter their location or device preference.

Who won last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen's performance was a masterclass in precision driving and race management, allowing him to cross the finish line well ahead of the competition, securing a significant win early in the season. Starting from pole position, Verstappen managed to maintain his lead finishing 12s ahead of his teammate, Sergio Perez, who also put in a strong performance, finishing in a commendable second place. The one-two finish for Red Bull was a clear indication of their superior pace and strategy, setting a high standard for their competitors early in the season.

Fernando Alonso delivered an outstanding performance, finishing third and securing a podium position. Alonso's experience and skill were on full display as he managed to extract the maximum from his car, showcasing why he is considered one of the sport's greats.

Charles Leclerc experienced a mix of fortunes during the race. After qualifying in a strong position, Leclerc was running competitively in the early stages, hinting at a potential challenge for the podium. However, his race was compromised by a mechanical failure, leading to a premature end to his campaign. The incident brought out a virtual safety car period, significantly impacting the race's dynamics and strategy for several teams.

The Bahrain GP 2024 promises to be a thrilling opener to the Formula 1 season, filled with high-speed action and strategic battles. With a Saturday race, adjustments to traditional schedules, and a field looking to challenge the dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen, this weekend promises excitement and drama.

Whether you're watching from home, streaming on the go, or lucky enough to be at the Bahrain International Circuit, the thrill of Formula 1 is at your fingertips. Get ready for a season opener like no other, where strategy, speed, and skill collide under the desert sky.