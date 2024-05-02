Why Was Michael Porter Jr’s Brother Jevon Porter Jr Arrested? Find Out How Many Brothers He Has

Jevon Porter was arrested on suspicion of DWI. Porter, the younger brother of Denver Nuggets star, Michael Porter Jr., was subsequently released as he was not booked into the Boone County jail, in the region where the incident occurred. Porter's arrest initially made headlines on PowerMizzou.

Kyle Green the State Sgt. of Missouri noted that speeding was the cause for Porter's stop leading to his DWI arrest.

Porter, an impressive 6-foot-11 forward who has just made a transfer from Pepperdine to Loyola Marymount, accumulated an average of 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per match last season.

Porter's arrest follows his older brother, Jontay Porter banning from the NBA only two weeks prior. The elder Porter, a two-way player for the Toronto Raptors, was found guilty of betting on games, manipulating bet outcomes, and leaking confidential information to bettors by an NBA investigation.

Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, declared the elder Porter's "flagrant gaming rule breaches" would receive "the utmost punishment".

Shortly after, another sibling, Coban Porter, a previous Denver player, received a six-year jail term for causing a drunk-driving crash in the previous year in Colorado, in which a woman died.

Police records show that Coban Porter's blood alcohol level was 0.19, more than twice the permitted limit when he ran a red light and crashed into Kathy Limon Rothman's vehicle, killing her and grievously injuring her fellow passenger.

For injuring Rothman's passenger, he was also sentenced to two years, though the sentences will run concurrently.

How Many Brothers Does Michael Porter Jr Have?

Lisa Porter, a star basketball player at the University of Iowa in her time, and Michael Porter Sr., a former college basketball player at the same University and eventually a coach, are the parents of Michael Porter Jr.

Let's delve deep into the lives of Michael Porter Jr's brothers.

Jontay Porter: On April 17, Jontay's short-lived NBA career had a full stop due to violations of sports betting rules. As per a league investigation, Jontay, aged 24, leaked confidential information to betters who manipulated his participation in a game to influence the 2023-24 season's prop bets. He bet on NBA games too.

When Jontay was first charged with the allegations, Michael Porter Jr. came forward to support him, stating that he'd known his brother all his life, he doesn't believe his brother would ever risk his basketball career.

Coban Porter: The younger sibling of both Michael and Jontay, Coba, 22, is also into basketball, having played a season at the University of Denver where he scored an average of 11.4 points per game in his first year.

However, in February 2024, he admitted to causing a 42-year-old woman's death due to drunk driving. The reporter Steve Staeger announced Coban's eight-year prison sentence on April 19, noting that two years accounting for hurting a car passenger and six years for the woman's death would run concurrently.

Jevon Porter: Michael's other younger brother, Jevon, 20, recently ended his second basketball season at Pepperdine, averaging 16.2 points per game as a sophomore. Currently, he is looking to transfer to colleges.

Jevon found himself under police arrest on April 27, suspecting him of DWI in Missouri.

Izaak Porter: Being the youngest in the Porter siblings, Izaak completed high school at Father Tolton's Catholic High School in Missouri in 2023, participating in both basketball and football.

