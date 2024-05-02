Hawks Trae Young Opens Up on His Future Amid Trade Rumors, Says He Doesn’t Have ‘Very Much Time to Waste’

Amidst swirling trade rumors surrounding Atlanta Hawks' star Trae Young, the 25-year-old point guard has reiterated his desire to remain with the team where he was drafted, expressing a strong attachment to Atlanta.

On his latest revelation on his podcast From the Point by Trae Young, he said,” Everybody knows that I want to be in Atlanta. When I was drafted here, I said that I wanted to spend my whole career here, but at the same time, I want to win," the three-time NBA All-Star said.

However, Young also acknowledged that he is high on hopes of staying loyal to the Hawks, but the clock is running at pace for him.

"There are times that teams want to be slow with winning and a process but I am not there anymore, like I want to win and I have always been that way, I feel like I don't have very much time to waste," he further added.

Additionally, given the Hawks' recent first-round playoff exits in 2022 and 2023 and missing the playoffs in 2024, Young's future with the team remains uncertain, as trade whispers persistently circulate within the NBA community. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Also Read: When Erik Spoelstra Told Kevin Durant Heat Could ‘Unlock His Efficiency’ Just Like LeBron James

Advertisement

Lakers Could Potentially go After Trae Young

Reports from reputable sources such as The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha have fueled speculation about the possibility of Young joining the Lakers.

This potential trade is fueled by the Lakers' possession of three first-round picks for the 2024 NBA Draft, along with tradeable contracts linked to Reaves and Hachimura.

Young's exceptional performance during the 2023-24 season, where he averaged an impressive 25.7 points and 10.8 assists per game, has undoubtedly captured the attention of numerous front offices.

This trade rumor signifies the Lakers' intent to make significant moves in the offseason to strengthen their roster and elevate their competitiveness in the league.

Young's extraordinary playmaking abilities and scoring prowess make him a coveted asset for any team, and his potential addition to the Lakers roster could redefine their dynamics on the court.

Also Read: ‘I’ll Be Damned’: Bradley Beal Hilariously Mocks Himself After Being Swept Off by Timberwolves