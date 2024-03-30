‘Bro Been Hollywood Since Day 1’: Luca Doncic’s Old Selfie With THESE Footballers Gets Wild Reactions From NBA Fans

Luka Doncic has been performing really well recently and has helped the Dallas Mavericks stand at sixth position in the Western Conference with their impressive 9-1 run.

After receiving applause and cheers from the NBA arena, it is time for the latest social media spark for the Mavs' star guard. The Slovenian-born player got X/formerly Twitter flooded with reactions over his 2015 group selfie with Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his Real Madrid teammate Marcelo.

The tweet actually dates back to 2015, when the young Luka sat for a dine-in time with the then-real Madrid star footballers Ronaldo and Marcelo over lunch. However, the tweet made an unusual comeback after nine years after one NBA fan retweeted with a Hollywood reference caption on the star-studded photo.

He wrote - ”Nah bro been Hollywood since day 1.”

It was only then that the basketball community rallied to the post and added one reaction after another to the ever-smiling photo of Luka Doncic.

When ‘Nervous’ Luka Doncic Met Cristiano Ronaldo

The Slovenian basketball sensation Luka Doncic was in awe when he encountered the iconic Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid. Despite establishing himself as an NBA standout with the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic reminisced on the unforgettable experience of meeting Ronaldo during his formative years at Real Madrid.

Luka humorously revealed that he was left speechless, unable to muster the courage to engage in conversation or fulfill his youthful dream of inquiring about driving one of Ronaldo's famed sports cars.

As covered by Bleacher Report in 2022, the 2018 NBA draft recalled his early encounter with Ronaldo and said, "He came here when I was 13. That was seven years ago. We'd do like Christmas dinner with everybody - soccer player, basketball players. I was sitting with him at the table.”

"I was like 16 when I met him and I was so nervous. I couldn't even talk, so I didn't ask anything. One thing I wanted to, you know, always was to drive one of his cars. He has so many cars. Amazing car collection. I love cars," he added.

Luka Doncic Had an Early Start With Real Madrid

Luka Doncic's time at Real Madrid was marked by an impressive array of achievements and accolades. Joining the club's youth academy from Union Olimpija, he debuted for the club's senior team at the remarkable age of 16.

Soon after his early start, he became the youngest player in the club's history. His remarkable contributions also led Madrid to the 2018 EuroLeague title, where he not only won the EuroLeague MVP and the Final Four MVP but also earned recognition as the ACB Most Valuable Player.

Luka’s exceptional talent and skill were further acknowledged with consecutive awards for EuroLeague Rising Star and ACB Best Young Player. Moreover, his remarkable impact on the game proved evident through his inclusion in the prestigious EuroLeague 2010–20 All-Decade Team, solidifying his place among the basketball elite during his time at Real Madrid.