Who Is Luka Doncic's Fiancée? Meet Slovenian Model Anamaria Goltes!

Luka Doncic, a Slovenian pro basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA, stands out as one of Europe's all-time greatest players.

Remarkably versatile in offense, he excels in shooting three-pointers, mid-range jump shots, floaters, and post shots.

Rising as an essential player, Doncic has spearheaded the Dallas Mavericks with his impressive stats in points, rebounds, and assists. He consistently boosts his team's performance, even when key players suffer injuries.

Notably, he has displayed leadership and made pivotal plays at critical moments in the All-Star Game and FIBA World Cup.

His remarkable journey with the Dallas Mavericks reflects his dedication to boosting his influence.

With a team of experts backing him, he diligently maintains his superior performance while growing into an ever-stronger leader. His vital role in the team's achievements cements him as a primary figure in the franchise's future.

Beyond his professional life, Doncic has found success in his personal life. He is engaged to Anamaria Goltes, whom he first met when they were just twelve years old in Croatia.

The couple has been united since 2016, and in late 2023, they welcomed their firstborn, a daughter named Gabriela.

Who is Anamaria Goltes?

Slovenian model, influencer, and social media persona, Anamaria Goltes, gained fame primarily due to her association with NBA superstar Luka Doncic, who engaged her in 2023.

Advertisement

Hailing from Zagorje ob Savi, Slovenia, Anamaria Goltes came into the world on April 30, 1998, and has a younger sibling, Pia.

Post her high school graduation, Goltes pursued further education at the University of Ljubljana, a prestigious college where her father also studied, and which is known for being the largest and oldest institution in Slovenia.

She was a student at the University's School of Economics and Business.

Goltes and Doncic have been inseparable since 2016, and their bond further solidified with the birth of their first offspring, a girl named Gabriela, in late 2023.

Anamaria Goltes enjoys a significant place in the digital world, boasting over 207k followers on Instagram, where she shares snapshots of her fashionable lifestyle, voyages, and modeling assignments.

Over time, Goltes' modeling career witnessed growth as she became a face for various advertising campaigns. With the label of a "fashion and lifestyle content creator," she enjoys a substantial presence in Dallas, her current place of residence with Doncic.

Goltes' unwavering support for Doncic during his basketball matches and public appearances is well-recognized.

Goltes, born in Slovenia on May 1, 1998, has a younger sister named Pia and has held her educational pursuit steady at the University of Ljubljana's School of Economics and Business, continuing her studies virtually from the US.

Notably, Goltes and Doncic's acquaintance traces back to their childhood days at the age of 12 in Croatia.

Anamaria Golte's Height and Age

Anamaria Goltes is 25 years old, born on May 1, 1998. She stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches (177 cm).

When did Luka Doncic meet his Fiancée Anamaria Goltes?

The first encounter between the couple took place during their childhood in Croatia and their bond has strengthened since 2016. On July 7, 2023, Doncic, in a charmingly romantic gesture in Slovenia, proposed to her, potentially referencing his jersey number, 77.

While residing in Dallas, where Doncic is a part of the Mavericks, Goltes managed to carry on with her studies virtually.

According to Cosmopolitan SI, she strategically logged into her courses immediately following breakfast to address the time disparity and submit her work.

Both Doncic and Goltes enjoy a shared residence in Dallas. However, Goltes admits that acclimating to the city after her move from Slovenia was a process.

Advertisement

She navigated challenges such as figuring out the best local grocery stores, choosing her gym, and establishing friendships.

ALSO READ: Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes celebrate the arrival of a new member to the Mavericks family

Luka Doncic Kids

Doncic and Goltes shared the news of their first child, Gabriela's birth in December 2023.

The precise date of their daughter's birth remains unknown, yet Doncic's absence during the Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game in Dallas on Dec. 1, 2023, suggests it could be around that time.

Doncic ensures Gabriela is always close to him during his games by having her name along with a heart symbol printed on his sneakers' midsole.

Goltes and Doncic together own three dogs: Hugo, a Pomeranian, Gia, a White Swiss Shepherd, and a large breed, Viki, whom they welcomed in February 2022.

According to Goltes, one positive aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic was the increased quality time she spent with her boyfriend and their dogs.

What does Anamaria Goltes do for a living?

In 2017, Anamaria Goltes embarked on her modeling journey by landing a role as an ambassador for Lisca Lingerie.

Shortly thereafter, Immortal Models Management signed her. From there, she graced several campaigns for Zlatarna Celje, a Slovenian jeweler, and even featured on the front page of Cosmopolitan Slovenia.

Goltes unveiled her fashion blog in October 2021 and hinted at the creation of a workout clothing line in July 2020. However, she has not provided any further updates about these projects.

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan SI, Goltes stressed the importance of preserving her individuality and pursuing her objectives to ensure the stability of her relationship with Doncic. She professed that self-contentment enhances one's quality as a friend and partner.

Goltes is a frequent cheerleader for Doncic during games and events, often donning his jersey number, 77.

When she cannot support him in person, she cheers from home, donning matching blue-and-white uniforms with their pets.

During the 2023 All-Star game, Goltes sported a custom denim jacket, showcasing his name and number on the rear.

She even attended the NBA Awards 2019 with Doncic, when he won the Rookie of the Year accolade. She looked stunning in a figure-hugging black dress, while Doncic wore a dapper blue suit.

Advertisement

In addition to their prosperous careers, Anamaria Goltes and Luka Dončić collectively engage in philanthropic activities.

When Dončić's professional engagements hindered him from visiting two Slovenian pediatric hospitals, Goltes took on the task, of cheering up the kids with holiday-themed balloons.

Advertisement

Both are actively linked with the Luka Dončić Foundation, a charity aimed at empowering children through play.

They work towards enhancing play therapy, play access, play environments, and play challenges.

Dončić also hosts children and their families before games, maintaining a low profile to direct all the attention towards the children.

ALSO READ: Larsa Pippen's Dating History: From Scottie Pippen, Tristan Thompson to Marcus Jordan