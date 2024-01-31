Brock Lesnar’s Scandalous Past: Every Time the Former WWE and UFC Champion Got Away With Sexually Harassing Someone

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant astounded the world after she filed a sexual harassment and trafficking case against former WWE chairman and executive chairman of TKO Group Vince McMahon, WWE, and another former senior executive of WWE John Laurinaitis.



Ms.Grant expressed Vince McMahon forced her to make physical relationships with other men in the company. The legal notice even had a mention of former WWE and UFC champion Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

According to Ms.Grant, Vince McMahon asked her to make personalized sexual content for Brock Lesnar in 2021. He even gave her number to Brock Lesnar, who then contacted her and told her he liked what he saw and demanded more personalized content.



Vince McMahon gave his resignation from TKO Group and Brock Lesnar’s plans were revoked immediately.

This is not the first time Brock Lesnar has been involved in such interaction with women in WWE. Former WWE employees have shared uncomfortable incidents involving Brock Lesnar. In this article, we will delve deep into those incidents.

When Brock Lesnar flashed

Former WWE manager and wife of former WWE star Goldust, Terri Runnels once appeared on the KEE On Sports podcast.

During the interview, she revealed an incident where Brock Lesnar crossed the line and sexually mocked her.



“Brock did something that if it was in today's day and time you know He showed his p**is to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits.”

She further said, “I would have much rather him not be so disrespectful of a female that's been in this business for as long as I have been. He knew he was gonna have a lot of power, that they were gonna give him the strap but at that point, I'd been in this business a long time.”

She further said what Brock Lesnar did was not the right thing to do.

When a promoter almost kill*d Brock Lesnar for touching his wife inapprorioity

Back in 2000, the unstoppable force known as Brock Lesnar embarked on his professional wrestling adventure. He honed his skills in the OVW developmental promotion of WWE, where he shared the ring with future industry icons like Randy Orton, John Cena, and Batista.

However, Lesnar found himself in a sticky situation when he was accused of inappropriately touching OVW promoter Jim Cornette's girlfriend's private area. Cornette didn't hold back, warning Lesnar that he would put an end to his wrestling career by causing some serious damage to his legs.

Former OVW manager Kevin Bolin once appeared on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, while talking he revealed the confrontation between Brock Lesnar and Jim Cornette.



Bolin expressed, “Synn (Former OVW talent ) told him that she had got her vag**a pierced that day and his spot was to pick Synn up over his head. She said, ‘Whatever you do, don’t get your fingers anywhere near my vag**a. It’s very sensitive there. I got it pierced today.”



He further stated, “Well, Brock Lesnar being Brock put his fingers not only near her vagina but in her vagina. She was furious. She went back bitching to Jim Cornette and Danny, Jimmy lost his f*cking mind, went out in the parking lot, and confronted Brock.”



Bolin added that Brock Lesnar did not run away from facing Jim Cornette and questioned him whether he wanted to fight him. To which Cornette warned Lesnar, “I’m gonna sh**t you in your f*cking kneecaps you motherf*cker, let’s see how your wrestling career is at that point.”

