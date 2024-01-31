Major Update on if Brock Lesnar Will Ever Make WWE Return After Alleged Involvement in Vince McMahon Scandal

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Former WWE champion The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar was all set to make his return to the squared circle after a long break at Royal Rumble 2024.

Just a week away from his return at Royal Rumble 2024. A groundbreaking update shocked the world a former WWE employee filed a lawsuit of sexual harassment and trafficking against former WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant expressed in her lawsuit that McMahon used to trade her to other employees and WWE icons as an object. McMahon used to even send her sexual texts and ask her for favors.

Brock Lesnar’s name was also taken in the lawsuit. Where Ms.Grant told Vince McMahon asked Janel to create personalized sexual content for Brock Lesnar before his return in 2021.

Later, McMahon gave Brock Lesnar her number and Lesnar texted Janel Grant both were set to meet in 2022 but their meeting was canceled due to some reasons.

Vince McMahon resigned from TKO Group and Brock Lesnar’s major plans were canceled at the last moment.

A recent report by Fighful Select suggests a possible date when we can see Brock Lesnar back in WWE.

“It could be a long time before we see Brock Lesnar again in WWE unless something drastic changes.”

What was Brock Lesnar’s plan?

As per some previous rumors and reports, Brock Lesnar was supposed to face Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

As per a report by Dave Meltzer, Brock Lesnar was set to work at Elimination Chamber 2024. The report suggested Bron Brekker took Lesnar’s spot same number and same booking. Dominik Mysterio was scheduled to eliminate Brock Lesnar from Royal Rumble 2024.

“Bron Breakker essentially fulfilled Brock Lesnar’s role in the Royal Rumble last night. He came

in when Lesnar was going to come in, threw out the guys Lesnar was going to throw out, got thrown out exactly how Lesnar was going to get thrown out. Brock Lesnar’s elimination would have led to their match-up at Elimination Chamber 2024 Perth Australia.” Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observor Radio.

Brock Lesnar last competed against Cody Rhodes in a high-voltage feud that concluded at Summer Slam 2023.

After Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at Summer Slam 2023 clean The Beast Incarnate shook his hand and showed him respect at the end creating a rare moment that will be marked as a highlight at Summer Slam forever.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

