Vince McMahon Accused of Sexually Abusing and Trafficking Former Employee in New Lawsuit: Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

A recent report by The Wall Street Journal has shocked the world as a former WWE employee has filed a major lawsuit against WWE company TKO Group’s executive chairman Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. The report revealed multiple incidents shared in the filled document, one of which shows how Vince McMahon used to take advantage of her not only physically but mentally.



According to the document, “In March 2020, McMahon began sharing sexually explicit photographs and videos of Ms. Grant, including pornographic content he recorded with other men both inside and outside the company, including with members of the television production ‘tech’ team, an executive, producer, and a world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion with whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract and ultimately did sign that contract.”

Janel Grant even expressed that Vince McMahon forced her to have a physical relationship with John Laurinaitis and other WWE employees, some of whom she didn’t even know.

One day, McMahon told Ms. Grant that her wife had discovered what was going on behind her back, and now she could not work in WWE. Vince McMahon forced Ms. Grant to sign an NDA and promised to give her 3 million dollars.

Can Vince McMahon’s case affect his position in WWE and TKO?

Vince McMahon announced his retirement in July of 2022, and he stripped down from all of his positions. He retired due to an internal investigation WWE conducted regarding the hush money he gave to women he used to make physical relationships with. The very next year, Vince McMahon sold WWE to the parent company of UFC, Endeavor.

Later, WWE and UFC were merged and were listed under the name TKO Group. He joined WWE back when TKO Group came into power once again. He was also made the executive chairman of TKO Group. In 2023, Ari Emanuel, CEO of TKO Group himself, removed Vince McMahon from WWE’s management.

Now the question arises: Can Vince McMahon’s case affect his position in TKO Group? The answer to that question is yes.

WWE has recently signed a massive 5 billion dollar deal with Netflix, and there is more at the table for both companies, UFC and WWE. Vince McMahon’s negative image can affect their major profitable deals.



TKO Group can take strong steps and even strip McMahon from his position until he proves himself not guilty.

What’s your thought on Vince McMahon’s case? Comment your thoughts here.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

