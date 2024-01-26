Brock Lesnar's major plans canceled after he is named in Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit: Report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant shocked the world after she filed a sexual harassment and trafficking case against Vince McMahon. We covered the incident in a particular article—the details shared by Ms.Grant were disturbing and bizarre.



The document revealed an incident involving Former WWE and UFC champion Brock Lesnar. According to Ms.Grant, Vince McMahon asked favors for Brock Lesnar in 2021 before he made his SummerSlam 2021 return and faced off with Roman Reigns.

She even revealed Vince McMahon asked her to record personalized sexual content for the former WWE superstar to sign him back and alleged that the superstar was Brock Lesnar.



After Brock Lesnar signed a contract, Ms.Grant revealed he signed a new contract, and “that part of the deal was f—ing U."

Furthermore, she expressed Vince McMahon gave her number to Brock Lesnar. The former WWE and UFC champion contacted her and asked her to send a personalized sexual video of her urinating.

She even revealed she was supposed to meet Brock Lesnar for a romantic meeting in 2022, but the meeting was canceled.



In 2022, just after some time, Vince McMahon forced Janel Grant to sign an NDA and pay her 3 million dollars in return. According to her, she only received 1 million dollars and Vince McMahon refused to pay her as he claimed that the news was out now.



A recent report by PWS suggests WWE has canceled major return plans for Brock Lesnar as of now.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has also hinted at Brock Lesnar being canceled from Royal Rumble 2024 and WrestleMania 40 plans, indirectly expressing via a tweet, “Potential Royal Rumble spoiler coming to Fightful Select. Could very well change after today.”

TKO Group’s official statement about Vince McMahon’s case

Vince McMahon’s news shocked the world just after WWE announced a major 5 billion dollar deal with Netflix and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was appointed as a member of TKO Group Broad of Directors.



Vince McMahon’s controversial lawsuit could negatively affect the company. Now, TKO Group has finally released an official statement regarding Vince McMahon's situation.

“While this matter pre-dates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally," a TKO Group spokesperson expressed.



This statement indirectly indicates TKO Group could even strip Vince McMahon from his role in TKO Group as executive chairman.

Vince McMahon’s first reaction after sexual harassment lawsuit

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the world of professional wrestling in the year 2022. He sold WWE in the year 2023 to the parent company of UFC. UFC and WWE were merged later and were named TKO Group



McMahon’s spokesperson has now released an official statement of allegations and a sexual harassment lawsuit.



“This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself,” McMahon’s spokesperson expressed.



He further said defending TKO Group and WWE, “Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

