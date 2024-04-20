Chad Johnson CLAIMS ‘A Healthy Joe Burrow’ Can Help Bengals Become AFC North Champion; See Official Statement

Chad Johnson, the 6-time NFL Pro Bowler, has made a bold prediction about the 2024-25 NFL season. The legendary wide receiver believes that Joe Burrow will be the key for the Bengals to perform well in the AFC North. The Bengals won their third AFC championship in 2021, but they are yet to clinch a Super Bowl victory.

Johnson’s prediction for Bengals with healthy Joe Burrow

On the Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe, Johnson said that the Chiefs have got accolades. He believes that if Joe Burrows manages to keep up with his health, the Bengals will have a strong shot in the AFC North. He took it to X, formerly Twitter, and posted that a healthy Joe Burrow means that AFC North is a wrap.

The Bengals have joint third-best odds with the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC this season. While their odds for the AFC North championship are second-best. The Bengals’ NFL schedule gives them an upper edge as well as per Shannon Sharpe.

Burrow’s impact on Bengals performance in recent years

In 2021 and 2022, Joe Burrow started in 16 games. The Bengals finished 4th and 3rd in the AFC with a 10-7 and 12-4 record. Last season, Burrow got injured in the 11th game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. He did not play any games after that. As a result, the Bengals finished 8th in the AFC with a 9-8 record.

Burrow has been a key player for the Bengals and his presence certainly makes a huge difference. The Bengals would be looking forward to enjoying the services of the 27-year-old. Only time will tell if Johnson’s prediction comes true or not. Will we witness the Bengals winning the AFC North championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.