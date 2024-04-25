Cincinnati Bengals Might LOSE Home Stadium Amid Frustration Between Team and Government on Least Negotiations

Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the way their lease negotiations for Paycor Stadium are proceeding. The Bengals are fed up with frequent delays and the slow pace of the talks. They want to know the stance of Hamilton County on the situation. If things continue to stay the same, the Bengals might start looking out for their fourth stadium since its establishment.

Bengals and county clash over lease

Troy Blackburn, the Cincinnati Bengals Vice President, met County administrator Jeff Aluotto in August 2023. Blackburn felt that the government entity did not want to make any kind of deal. Around four months later, the county management approved a $39 million bill for refurbishing the Bengals’ home stadium.

Also Read: Why Is Trey Hendrickson Not Fully Eligible For Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals? All You Need To Know

However, the Cincinnati-based NFL franchise expects much more than what has been proposed. The Bengals currently have the lease till 2026 and have promised to extend it till 2030 if their conditions are met. They want to know what the county has in mind for the stadium in the near future. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Cincinnati Bengals' demands and annoyance

Hamilton County plans on adding a new turf, renovating the seating plan, and a plaza to make entry and exit smoother with their proposed budget. But, the Bengals VP Blackburn wants the county to invest $300 million in two installments by the end of the year 2025. He will be adding $50 million from his end in return and will be extending the lease for another five years.

The Bengals are frustrated with the laziness shown for the project. They want to have a publicly available timeline to have some assurance. On the other hand, the county’s Board of Commissioners president Alicia Reece has urged the NFL to pump in some financial help. She shared instances of the NFL helping the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans build their new stadium.