Trey Hendrickson is seeking a long term security for his career which reportedly is not possible right now as the Cincinnati Bengals did not engage in any kind of communication regarding the long term extension for the player when his representatives met the club in March.

Here is why his contract extension with the Bengals is so confusing and complicated which has compelled the player to request a trade and move out of the franchise to play somewhere else.

Why Trey Hendrickson Is Not Fully Eligible For Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Trey Hendrickson has requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals with the intention of leaving the team, as confirmed by his agent Harold Lewis to the sports media.

The three-time Pro Bowl defensive end is focused on securing his financial future for the long term, but his contract with the Bengals does not include any guaranteed money for the remaining two years. Last year, the American football player signed a contract extension with the club for $21 million, which included an $8 million signing bonus, according to the Roster Management System.

According to NFL CBA, the 29-year-old may add years to his contract nevertheless, no increment in the money can be made for the 2024 or 2025 seasons until the period of 12 months, as per the original terms of the deal he signed.

Trey Hendrickson Seeks Either A Long Term Extension or Trade

The player is seeking a long-term contract extension with the club. Despite reports of his representatives meeting with the franchise in March, there was no discussion of a long-term extension from their end. Consequently, he has requested a trade if the franchise is unwilling to offer him the extension.

Furthermore, in the event that the club fails to meet the player's trade request, he will be left with two options: either continue playing for the Bengals under the current contract for the upcoming season or opt for retirement, which would be unexpected given his age. Presently, the defensive end stands as one of the top rushers in the league, making it crucial for the Bengals to prevent his retirement. The club is determined to retain their star player, and the outcome remains uncertain.

