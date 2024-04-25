Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic Tonight? Deets Inside

The fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34) from the Eastern Conference are preparing to encounter the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic (47-35) in the inaugural round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

It's a set-up reminiscent of the 2009 Eastern Conference finals which Orlando emerged victorious after six games, marking their lone postseason face-off to date.

Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic Tonight?

Donovan Mitchell is raring for the upcoming challenge against the Magic, having spearheaded the previous game with a whopping 23 points. Jarrett Allen also played a pivotal role, pitching in with 16 points and a noteworthy 20 rebounds.

Despite a left knee injury sustained since the All-Star break, Mitchell voiced his readiness and complete recovery as the Cavs undertook their practice on Wednesday, gearing up for their initial first-round clash with Orlando Magic.

The Cavaliers have seen better days, especially considering the recent two months. In Mitchell's absence from 18 of the last 29 games due to injury, and regular players like Mobley, Max Strus, and Dean Wade also benched, the Cavs registered the poorest post-All-Star record and net rating among playoff teams.

Matters worsened during the recent Sunday's regular-season closer against the low-tiered Hornets. Instead of leveraging a potential win to climb to the No. 2 seed to meet either the 76ers or Heat after the play-in, Cleveland not only rested several key players but seemingly bungled the final part of the game by playing without ball-handlers for the concluding six and a half minutes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The result was a setback that landed Cleveland a 4-vs.-5 match-up with Orlando, leading to an outpour of disappointment from spectators at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

However, if the Cavs manage to triumph over the NBA's fourth-youngest team and secure a spot in Round 2 for the first time since 2018, those boos will surely transform into cheers. Alternatively, if they encounter another early playoff exit, it could lead to an eventful offseason in Northeast Ohio.

ALSO READ: Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Lakers Tonight? Deets Inside

Cleveland Cavaliers Players Stats Against The Magic

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has averaged 26.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 16 games versus the Magic in his career

Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen has averaged 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18 games against the Magic in his career

Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

Out

Dean Wade (knee)

Ty Jerome (ankle)

Craig Porter Jr. (ankle)

Magic

No injury reports as of now

ALSO READ: Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid Play Against Knicks Tonight? Deets Inside