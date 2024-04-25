Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Lakers Tonight? Deets Inside

The Denver Nuggets are preparing to contend with the Los Angeles Lakers in the third game of the quarterfinals this Thursday night April 25, 2024, 7:00 PT.

They're already boasting of a 2-0 series lead, having dominated the court in both the first and second games with victories of 101-99 respectively.

Will Nikola Jokic Play Against The Lakers Tonight?

Their player, Nikola Jokic, is ready to face off with the Lakers, having an excellent run in the series so far.

The 29-year-old center, following his impressive 32-point score in the first game, made an outstanding performance in the second match bagging 27 points alongside ten rebounds and ten assists.

Jokic has consistently proven his skills against the Lakers, scoring no less than 29 points in three of his previous four games against them. His average score for the year stands at an impressive 26.4 PPG and 12.4 RPG.

The Nuggets, eager to extend their lead to a 3-0 in the series this coming Thursday, have certainly displayed their experience in the playoffs throughout the series.

Despite some setbacks in both the first and second games where they started with some double-digit lag, the team managed to rally and dominate, securing their wins. Recently, the Nuggets have covered three of their past five games.

Though Jamal Murray didn't showcase his best performance in the second game, he managed to clutch the victory by sinking the winning shot just as time ran out, adding 20 points to their win. Even though he is only shooting at 37.5% in the series, the 27-year-old point guard carries an average season score of 21.2 PPG.

With an average of 16.7 PPG in the year, 25-year-old Michael Porter Jr. has shown great potential against the Los Angeles team in the regular season by averaging 21.3 points. So far, in the series, he's scored 19 and 22 points respectively.

We also see Aaron Gordon, another veteran member, contributing a healthy 14 points in the second game with a season average of 13.9 PPG.

Despite not showing the same level of performance on the road this season where they stand 24-17, the Denver Nuggets still maintain an impressive track record, especially in their past five road encounters where they've stood victorious three times and covered in two instances.

They've also scored a considerable minimum of 114 points in four of their past five games, averaging a substantial 114.9 points in the season, placing them 14th. They've managed to defend superbly and maintain opponents at an average of 109.6 points, securing the sixth place for them.

Denver Nuggets Player's Stats Against The Lakers

Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic has averaged 20.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 27 games against the Lakers in his career.

Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray has averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 23 games versus the Lakers in his career.

Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

OUT

Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery)

Los Angeles Lakers

PROBABLE

Anthony Davis (low back soreness)

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy)

OUT

Christian Wood (left knee surgery)

Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain)

Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery)

