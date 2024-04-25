Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid Play Against Knicks Tonight? Deets Inside

The New York Knicks resume their best-of-seven series against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia, on Thursday night. Enjoying a 2-0 lead after dominating the first two nail-biting games in New York, the Knicks are gearing up for the challenge.

The Sixers, banking on home advantage for the next two matches, aim to make a grand comeback. The game is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM EST, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Will Joel Embiid Play Against the Knicks Tonight?

Joel Embiid's appearance in the match remains questionable due to his recovery from a left knee injury. In his last face-off with the Knicks, he put on a stellar performance, pocketing 34 points complemented by 10 rebounds and six assists.

Embiid and Tyrese Maxey excelled in the initial two games. Maxey scored an impressive 35 points, made 10 assists, and took nine rebounds in game two.

The Sixers, who had a glimmering chance of leveling the score with a five-point advantage in game two and less than 30 seconds left to play, found themselves 2-0 down to the Knicks after an intense final half-minute.

The Sixers had multiple chances to secure victory in each of the first two games. They led by double digits in both games but struggled in the fourth quarter. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The most exasperating aspect for the Sixers of being 0-2 down is their successful execution of the game plan. They've effectively countered the Knicks' scoring option, Brunson, by employing longer defenders like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nick Batum.

However, the Sixers urgently need other players to step up. Tobias Harris has averaged a disappointing 8.5 points per game in the first two games, and Kelly Oubre Jr. managed only seven. The Sixers are also struggling on rebounds, being outperformed by an average of 12 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia 76ers Players Stats Against The Knicks

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid's career average against the Knicks stands at 25.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists throughout 19 games.

Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey, on the other hand, averages 18.8 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in his 12 encounters with the Knicks.

Injury Report

Sixers

OUT

Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise)

QUESTIONABLE

De’Anthony Melton (back injury recovery)

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery)

Knicks

OUT

Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery)

QUESTIONABLE

Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management)

ALSO READ: Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Lakers Tonight? Deets Inside