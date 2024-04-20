Veer Mahan, Sanga, and Jinder Mahal Drop Cryptic Messages After Their WWE Release; Details Inside

A couple of hours back, WWE announced a budget cut and released some of the WWE talent names like Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, and all prominent Indian professional wrestlers in WWE from Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Saurav Gurjar.

The most shocking name on the list was Jinder Mahal; Modern Day Maharaja made his return to WWE at the start of the year, where he was involved in a segment with The Rock, which was highly loved by fans.

Jinder Mahal even earned massive fan support when Tony Khan, president of AEW, criticized WWE for announcing Jinder Mahal as the opponent of Seth Rollins’s WWE Heavyweight Championship.

Jinder Mahal reacted on his WWE release via his official Twitter handle, “I Quit. Maharaja Out.”

Jinder Mahal was not alone in being released from WWE. His faction partners Veer Mahan and Saurav Gurjar ( Sanga ) were released, too.

Veer Mahan’s tweet after leaving WWE made it look like he was not happy with WWE and that there was something wrong between Indian WWE stars and WWE management.

Veer tweeted, "When it comes to the honor and respect of Indians, sacrifice comes first. Good Bye WWE. Jai Jai Shri Ram."

Sanga tweeted and reacted, “I will die but I will not bow down. Neither me nor my India.”

Xia Li Reacts On Her WWE Release

Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Sanga were not alone. Xyon Quinn and Xia Li. WWE female contender Xia Li expressed her opinion on her WWE release on her social media account.

Xia Li expressed, “It has been over seven years since I joined WWE, and as the first female Chinese superstar, I feel incredibly proud! I am sincerely grateful to WWE and Triple H for welcoming me to this big family. During this valuable time, I have not only grown tremendously but also learned countless invaluable experiences. Thank you for your trust and the opportunities you have given me to break barriers and set an example.”

“A special thank you to all the coaches, colleagues, and staff who have helped me along the way. Your support and assistance have made me feel at home in a foreign land. I also want to thank all the WWE fans! Your cheers not only motivate me but also make me feel endless love and support. Your backing is my strength.”

