Colby Covington claims Travis Kelce sold his soul to the devil after asking LeBron James to leave the country

Former UFC welterweight interim champion Colby 'Choas' Covington is best known for his trash-talking abilities and he is widely regarded as one of the best UFC trash-talkers of all time. He recently faced UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards for his championship at the last pay-per-view event UFC 296.

Covington trash-talked about Edwards’ father during the fight press conference , where he mocked Edwards on his dead father.

“I'm bringing you to the seventh layer of hell. We'll say 'what's up' to your dad while we're there,” said Colby, who was heavily criticized for his claims about Leon’s father.

Leon wasn’t the only one Covington was talking trash about. He also spoke a lot about Ian Garry’s wife and even fired shots at NBA icon LeBron James.

He took shots at LeBron James for disrespecting the American national anthem.

“If you hate America so much and you don't like this country that gave you a billion dollars, leave it or come deal with me. Go to China, go to the sweatshops that you employ all these laborers,” Colby said about LeBron James.

Now, Covington took shots at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce who is currently making mainstream headlines after rumors of a secret romance with popstar Taylor Swift.

Colby said, “Travis Kelce is one of the biggest pieces of sh*t of all time...The left is putting these two powerful figures together so they can be role models and teach these nasty things to kids.”

“The left is just going after the most famous people they can, the athletes, celebrities, entertainers. They're just getting them to shove their narrative down these kids' throats,” Covington further expressed.

Colby Covington's mixed martial arts record

Colby Covington made his debut in UFC back in 2014. At one point, UFC also decided to cut Covington as they thought he wasn’t entertaining enough to sell pay-per-view. Later, Covington picked up a gimmick inspired by professional wrestler Ric Flair. And, he went on to become one of the most notorious trash talkers in UFC.

Colby Covington’s MMA record

WINS:

1. Jorge Masvidal, UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal (Mar. 5, 2022)

2. Tyron Woodley, UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley (Sep. 19, 2020)

3. Robbie Lawler, UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Lawler (Aug. 3, 2019)

4. Rafael Dos Anjos, UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2 (Jun. 9, 2018)

5. Demian Maia: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida (Oct. 28, 2017)

6. Dong Hyun Kim, UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia (Jun. 17, 2017)

7. Bryan Barberena, UFC on FOX: VanZant vs. Waterson (Dec. 17, 2016)

8. Max Griffin, UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 (Aug. 20, 2016)

9. Jonathan Meunier, UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson (Jun. 18, 2016)

10. Mike Pyle, UFC 187: Johnson vs Cormier (May. 23, 2015)

11. Wagner Silva, UFC Fight Night 56: Shogun vs Saint Preux (Nov. 8, 2014)

12. Anying Wang, UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Le (Aug. 23, 2014)

LOSSES:

1. Kamaru Usman, UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 (Nov. 6, 2021)

2. Kamaru Usman, UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington (Dec. 14, 2019)

3. Warlley Alves, UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor (Dec. 12, 2015)

4. Leon Edwards, UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington( Dec. 16, 2023)

