Kings Trust Gala 2024: Kate Beckinsale, Emily Ratajkowski, John Legend, Lionel Richie And More Stars Attend

The King's Trust held its 2024 Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York City on May 2. This event was a significant moment for the charity as it marked its transformation from The Prince's Trust, reflecting the shift from Prince Charles to King Charles III. The gala was filled with celebrities and A-list attendees, all gathered to support the expansion of the charity's work in the United States.

The King's Trust, previously known as The Prince's Trust, has undergone a name change to align with King Charles III's new role. This charity has been providing support to young people for decades, helping them acquire the skills they need to enter the workforce. With its new name, the charity aims to broaden its impact, especially in the United States. The gala in New York City was a celebration of this new beginning and a chance to engage with supporters in a glamorous setting.

Who attended the Kings Trust Gala 2024?

The King's Trust (formerly The Prince's Trust) Gala, an event held in New York City to support King Charles' charity that helps youngsters with educational opportunities and employment, hosted a group of coveted invitees, including Emily Ratajkowski, Joan Smalls, and Lionel Richie.

Kate Beckinsale, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Irina Shayk and more celebrities walked the red carpet at the 2024 King’s Trust Gala on Thursday night. Ashley Graham, Lisa Parigi, Sam Smith, and Kate Moss were among the attendees.

Although King Charles III could not attend the event in person, he sent a message to be read to the audience. In his statement, the King emphasized the importance of the charity's work, saying, "The trust will continue to help young people around the world to build those key skills to support them into employment."

He expressed regret for his absence but reaffirmed his commitment to the charity's mission. The King concluded on an optimistic note, stating, "Together, we can build a better future for the next generation."

A brief history of The King’s Trust

The King's Trust, formerly known as The Prince's Trust, boasts a rich history rooted in a bold vision. In 1976, after completing his service in the Royal Navy, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, now His Majesty King Charles III, recognized the challenges faced by disadvantaged young people in the UK. Witnessing high unemployment and inflation, he was determined to make a positive impact.

The UK in the mid-1970s was grappling with high unemployment and inflation, which made life particularly challenging for young people. The Prince invested his Navy severance pay of £7,400 to launch several community projects aimed at addressing these issues.

The Trust "runs a range of training programs, providing practical and financial support to build young people's confidence and motivation." Every year, around 60,000 young people are engaged in these programs, with the majority finding pathways into employment, education, volunteering, or further training.

By 2001, The King's Trust, known at the time as The Prince's Trust, became a national charity supporting 25,000 young people each year. The organization has grown to a size and scale enabling it to make a significant impact across the country. With mass unemployment appearing to be a thing of the past, The Trust has shifted its focus to those who had been long-term unemployed and were in the greatest need of support.

In the words of the Trust, "Over 75% of The Trust’s beneficiaries transform their life chances by re-engaging with education, securing employment, or even starting their own business and creating jobs for others." This statistic highlights the significant impact the charity has on not only individual lives but also on the broader economy and community.

The Trust's mission has grown considerably since its inception. Over the years, it has expanded its education and employment initiatives to 25 countries, helping to empower young people across the globe.

