'He Liked That': Mark Hamill Gives President Joe Biden Star Wars Themed Nickname

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker, made a special visit to the White House on Friday, May 3. During his visit, he met with President Joe Biden and left with a unique souvenir: the President's aviator sunglasses.

Hamill, aged 72, stopped by the White House as part of the events leading up to Star Wars Day, which is celebrated on May 4th. He joined White House Press Secretary Karine-Jean Pierre at a press briefing, adding a touch of Hollywood to the regular government business. According to video footage released by the White House Press Secretary's office, Hamill mentioned that he had a delightful chat with Biden and even came up with a new nickname for him.

Mark Hamill visited the White House and gave President Joe Biden a Star War-themed nickname

United States President Joe Biden got a special visit from Mark Hamill, the iconic actor who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy. The 81-year-old president was delighted to welcome the 72-year-old Hollywood star to the White House, marking a fun and memorable occasion for both.

After meeting with President Biden, Hamill stepped into the White House briefing room to share his experience with reporters. He mentioned that the president had given him a unique gift— a pair of aviator sunglasses. Wearing his new accessory, Hamill told the media, "I just got to meet the president, and he gave me these aviator glasses."

When asked about his first visit to the Oval Office with President Biden, Hamill shared a lighthearted moment with the reporters. He described how he initially addressed the president formally, saying, "I called him 'Mr President.' He said, 'You can call me Joe.'"

Hamill then responded with a humorous suggestion for a new nickname: "I said, 'Can I call you Joe-B-Wan Kenobi?'" This play on the name of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the beloved Jedi master from the Star Wars franchise, brought a smile to the president's face. According to Hamill, the president "liked" the nickname, showing his appreciation for the clever reference.

In addition to sharing the fun exchange, Hamill took the opportunity to praise President Biden's legislative accomplishments. As a frequent critic of former president Donald Trump, Hamill remarked, "I want to say, once again, how grateful I am, and that just shows you that one person can be so influential and so positive in our lives."

Significance of Star Wars Day

Every year, on May 4, Star Wars fans around the world come together to celebrate their love for the iconic franchise. This day, known as Star Wars Day, got its name because of a play on words. The phrase "May the Force be with you" is a well-known line from the movies, often used to wish someone good luck.

Star Wars enthusiasts noticed that it sounds like "May the Fourth," leading them to adopt May 4 as a special day to celebrate all things Star Wars. On this day, fans often greet each other with the phrase "May the Fourth be with you" as a nod to the movies.

According to USA Today, the first recorded use of "May the Fourth be with you" actually occurred in 1979! A London newspaper writer extended this playful well-wisher to Margaret Thatcher, Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister, on her first day in office.

A full-page ad greeted her with the now-famous phrase, "May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!" This creative use of the phrase gained popularity among Star Wars fans and eventually became a global phenomenon.

Meanwhile, George Lucas, the visionary creator behind Star Wars, is set to be honored at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Lucas is known for not only Star Wars but also the Indiana Jones franchise.

The honorary Palme d'Or will be presented to Lucas at the closing ceremony of the film festival on May 25. This prestigious award acknowledges his contributions to cinema and his lasting legacy. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs from May 14 to May 25.

ALSO READ: Ron Howard’s 1999 Letter Defending Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Jake Lloyd Resurfaces Online